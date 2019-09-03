Kyle Scatliffe Joins Broadway's Hamilton for Limited Engagement

The Color Purple alum steps in as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.

Kyle Scatliffe, recently seen in the national tour of Hamilton, will reprise his performance in the dual-role track of Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson on Broadway. He joins the New York company at the Richard Rodgers Theatre September 3, playing a limited engagement through September 24.

Meanwhile, Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart, who joined the cast in April 2017 in the part originated by Daveed Diggs, can be seen uptown as Phil in the Public Theater's Public Works presentation of Hercules in Central Park.

Scatliffe made his Broadway debut as Enjolras in the 2014 revival of Les Misérables, going on to star as Harpo in the following year's revival of The Color Purple. His additional credits include the London production of The Scottsboro Boys, which earned him an Olivier Award nomination.

The current cast of Hamilton also includes Austin Scott as Alexander Hamilton, Daniel Breaker as Aaron Burr, Denée Benton as Eliza Hamilton, Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler, Nicholas Christopher as George Washington, Euan Morton as King George, Wallace Smith as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Joanna A. Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, and Anthony Lee Medina as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.

