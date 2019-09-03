Central Park Hercules Adds Additional, Free Performance

The Public Works production, starring Jelani Alladin in the title role, is now playing the Delacorte Theater.

The Public Theater has added a performance of its Public Works production of Hercules, now playing a free, outdoor run in The Delacorte Theater in Central Park. The additional performance will take place September 4 at 8 PM, with tickets accessible via digital lottery between 12 AM and noon on the day, as well as via in-person lottery and in-person standby.

For more information on how to score tickets, visit Publictheater.org.

Directed by Lear deBessonet, Hercules, adapted from the animated movie, features the film's score—as well as five new songs—by the film’s composer Alan Menken and lyricist David Zippel, with a new book by Kristoffer Diaz and choreography by Chase Brock.

As with previous Public Works shows, the production features both professional actors and over 200 New Yorkers from all five boroughs.

The principal cast is made up of Jelani Alladin as Hercules, Roger Bart as Hades, Jeff Hiller as Panic, James Monroe Iglehart as Phil, Ramona Keller as Thalia, Tamika Lawrence as Calliope, Krysta Rodriguez as Meg, and Rema Webb as Terpsichore, along with a special featured performance by Broadway Inspirational Voices and cameo group performances by 10 Hairy Legs and Passaic High School Marching Band.

The Public Works community partner organizations are Brownsville Recreation Center (Brooklyn), Center for Family Life in Sunset Park (Brooklyn), DreamYard (Bronx), The Fortune Society (Queens), and Military Resilience Foundation (all boroughs), along with alumni partners Casita Maria Center for Arts and Education (Bronx), Children's Aid (all boroughs), and Domestic Workers United (all boroughs).

Hercules features scenic design by Dane Laffrey; costume design by Andrea Hood; lighting design by Tyler Micoleau; sound design by Kai Harada and Jessica Paz; wigs, hair, and makeup design by Cookie Jordan; puppet design by James Ortiz; music supervision and arrangements by Michael Kosarin; orchestrations by Danny Troob and Joseph Joubert; dance arrangements by Mark Hummel; and synthesizer programming by Randy Cohen.

Public Works' Hercules is based on the Disney film written by Ron Clements, John Musker, Donald McEnery, Bob Shaw, and Irene Mecchi and directed by Clements. The production is presented by special arrangement with Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher.

