Kyle Soller and John Benjamin Hickey to Reprise Performances in The Inheritance on Broadway; Full Cast Set

Kyle Soller and John Benjamin Hickey to Reprise Performances in The Inheritance on Broadway; Full Cast Set
By Adam Hetrick
Aug 15, 2019
Tony nominee Lois Smith will step into the role of Margaret, originated in London by Vanessa Redgrave.
The_Inheritance_London_Production_Photo_2018_12-Kyle-Soller-and-John-Benjamin-Hickey-in-The-Inheritance-Part-1-West-End-Credit-Marc-Brenner_HR.jpg
Kyle Soller and John Benjamin Hickey Marc Brenner

The cast is assembled for the Broadway premiere of Matthew Lopez’s two-part, gay-themed The Inheritance, which arrives at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre September 27 following an acclaimed London premiere.

Reprising their performances will be original London cast members Andrew Burnap as Toby Darling, John Benjamin Hickey as Henry Wilcox, Paul Hilton as Morgan/Walter, Samuel H. Levine as Adam/Leo, and Kyle Soller (who won the Olivier Award for his work in the play) as Eric Glass.

Happy Talk_The New Group_Off Broadway_Opening Night_2019_Lois Smith_HR.jpg
Lois Smith Joseph Marzullo/WENN

They will be joined by Jordan Barbour as Tristan, Jonathan Burke as Agent, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr. as Jason #1, Dylan Frederick as Young Walter, Kyle Harris as Jasper, Carson McCalley as Young Henry, and Arturo Luis Soria as Jason $2. The company will also include understudies Mark H. Dold, Kate Goehring, Sam Lilja, Jake Odmark, Matthew Russell, Bradley James Tejeda, and Reggie D. White.

The New York production will also feature two-time Tony Award nominee Lois Smith as Margaret, the play’s sole female character. Oscar winner Vanessa Redgrave created the role in the London premiere.

Opening night is set for November 17.

Loosely inspired by E. M. Forster’s Howards End, the play is set in New York City a generation after the HIV/AIDS crisis of the ‘80s and ‘90s as a group of gay men struggle to connect to the past and maintain a sense of history.

The Stephen Daldry-helmed production premiered at the Young Vic before transferring to the West End’s Noël Coward Theatre and subsequently winning four Olivier Awards including Best New Play.

The staging features sets and costumes by Tony winner Bob Crowley, lighting by Jon Clark, sound design by Tony winner Paul Arditti and Christopher Reid, and original music by Paul Englishby.

The Inheritance is produced on Broadway by Tom Kirdahy, Sonia Friedman Productions, and Hunter Arnold.

