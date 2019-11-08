La MaMa’s Groundbreaking 1974 The Trojan Women to Return in December With Members of Original Cast

Composed by Elizabeth Swados and directed by Andrei Serban, the revival is part of La MaMa’s 58th season.

In the fall of 1974, La MaMa founder Ellen Stewart celebrated the opening of the company's Annex Theatre on 4th Street with Elizabeth Swados and Andrei Serban's Fragments of a Greek Trilogy, a deconstruction of Medea, Elektra, and The Trojan Women. The acclaimed shows, which wove ancient languages with original music by Swados, went on to tour internationally before returning to the downtown theatre, where they continued to be performed.

This December, La MaMa continues its epic 58th season—a celebration of the centennial of the late Stewart—by bringing back the groundbreaking The Trojan Women in a re-imagined production featuring original cast members, some new performers, and artists who participated in The Trojan Women Project.

The production will be part of La MaMa's The Trojan Women Project Festival, which will take place December 5–15. The festival, as well as featuring workshops, panels, and more, will celebrate five years of The Trojan Women Project. The initiative involved artists in Kosovo, Cambodia, and Guatemala, who learned and passed on performances of The Trojan Women in their communities.

The newly imagined The Trojan Women, directed by Serban, will play December 6–15.

The cast will feature Paul Harris, Onni Johnson, and Valois Mickens, who were part of the 1974 production, as well as Arthur Adair, Sheree V. Campbell, Richard Cohen, Maura Donohue, George Drance, Sara Galassini, Michal Gamily, John Gutierrez, Yael Haskal, Kim Ima, Julia Martin, Mattie McMaster, Adam Parker, Grace Phelan, Eugene the Poogene, Bill Ruyle, Kimberly Savarino, Shigeko Suga, Yukio Tsuji, Zishan Ugurlu, Perry Yung, and more to be announced.

The production will include original set design by Jun Maeda and costume design by Gabriel Berry.

For the complete festival lineup and more information, visit LaMaMa.org.