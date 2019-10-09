Lainie Kazan Will Return to Feinstein’s/54 Below This Fall

Following her sold-out engagement last spring, the star of My Big Fat Greek Wedding is back with an encore performance this November.

Following her sold-out Feinstein’s/54 Below engagement last spring, Golden Globe Award nominee Lainie Kazan will return to the midtown music venue November 6 for a one-night-only encore performance. Show time is 7 PM.

The stage and screen veteran will take audiences through her career, from Funny Girl on Broadway to My Favorite Year, as well as her memorable film roles in Beaches, My Big Fat Greek Wedding, and more.

Kazan began her career in Funny Girl, where she played a Ziegfeld showgirl and understudied leading lady Barbra Streisand. Her Broadway credits also include The Happiest Girl in the World, Bravo Giovanni, My Favorite Year, and The Government Inspector.

Kazan will also appear in concert at White Plains Performing Arts Center November 9 at 8 PM.

For tickets, priced $65–$75, visit 54Below.com.





