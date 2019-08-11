Last Dance: The Prom Ends Broadway Run

A national tour, novel adaptation, and Netflix movie are next for the musical comedy.

The Prom plays its final performance at Broadway’s Longacre Theatre August 11. The new musical comedy, which opened November 15 last year, will have played 23 previews and 309 regular performances with its final bow.

Featuring a book by Chad Beguelin and Bob Martin and a score by Beguelin and Matthew Sklar, the musical tells the story of an Indiana high schooler barred from bringing her girlfriend to the prom—and the group of eccentric Broadway folk who infiltrate the town in an earnest, misguided attempt to fight the injustice.

Reprising their performances from the show’s 2016 Atlanta world premiere are Tony winner Beth Leavel, Tony nominees Christopher Sieber and Brooks Ashmanskas, Caitlin Kinnunen, Isabelle McCalla, Angie Schworer, Josh Lamon, and Courtenay Collins. Joining them for the Broadway bow is Michael Genet.

Though the musical, directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, will shutter on Broadway, the party will continue as the musical prepares for a national tour (launching in February 2021), secured a licensing deal with Theatrical Rights Worldwide, and is slated to head to Netflix in a movie adaptation by Ryan Murphy. A Young Adult novel inspired by the show will also be released in September.

WATCH: Inside the Real Onstage Wedding at Broadway’s The Prom

Rounding out the company are Mary Antonini, Courtney Balan, Gabi Campo, Jerusha Cavazos, Brittany Conigatti, Cara Cooper, Nick Eibler, Shelby Finnie, Josh Franklin, Fernell Hogan, Joomin Hwang, Sheldon Henry, David Josefsberg, Becca Lee, Kate Marilley, Vasthy Mompoint, Anthony Norman, Drew Redington, Jack Sippel, Teddy Toye, and Kalyn West.

The musical received Tony nominations for Best Musical, Best Book, Best Score, and Best Direction of a Musical, as well as nods for Leavel, Kinnunen, and Ashmanskas.

The production features sets by Scott Pask, costumes by Ann Roth and Matthew Pachtman, lighting by Natasha Katz, sound design by Brian Ronan, and orchestrations by Larry Hochman (with John Clancy providing additional orchestrations). Meg Zervoulis serves as music director. Casting is by Telsey + Co.