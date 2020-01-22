Laura Bell Bundy, Taylor Iman Jones, More Set for I Am Woman: A Concert for Female Empowerment

Cabaret & Concert News   Laura Bell Bundy, Taylor Iman Jones, More Set for I Am Woman: A Concert for Female Empowerment
By Dan Meyer
Jan 22, 2020
 
The stars will be joined by The Phantom of the Opera’s Ali Ewoldt, among other Broadway alums.
Tony nominee Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde, Wicked), Taylor Iman Jones (Scotland, PA, Head Over Heels), Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera), Annie Golden (Hair, Broadway Bounty Hunter), and more are set to take the stage in the I Am Woman: A Concert for Female Empowerment. The night of girl power will take over Feinstein’s 54/Below February 23 at 9:30 PM.

The evening will present stories and songs that destroys the taboo surrounding the discussion of women’s issues, including sexuality, spirituality, health, and harassment—with no subject off limits. I Am Woman: A Concert for Female Empowerment was conceived by Emerson Steele (Violet) and Kelly Lamor Wilson (HBO’s Mrs. Fletcher). The evening will be music directed by Ben Caplan and produced by Jen Sandler.

READ: Taylor Iman Jones, Beth Leavel Set for The Devil Wears Prada Musical

Broadway alums also set to perform include Diana Huey (The Little Mermaid), Megan McGinnis (Les Misérables, Come From Away national tour), Allie Trimm (13), and Brynn Williams (SpongeBob SquarePants). Rounding out the list of performers are Addyson Bell, Lauren Echausse, Katya Ferrer, Viv Helvajian, Sophia Introna, Erika Xiomara Reyes, Murphy Smith, and Laura Steele.

A portion of the ticket sales will be donated to Double Standards, a not for profit founded by Bundy. The organization promotes and supports the equal treatment and empowerment of women. Little Words Project, a female-owned company that makes hand-crafted jewlery, will create a special custom bracelet for the event to be worn by all performers and sold on their website, with a portion of those proceeds also being donated to Double Standards.

