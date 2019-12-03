Beth Leavel and Taylor Iman Jones to Star in The Devil Wears Prada Musical in Chicago

The pre-Broadway engagement also pushes back the start date and finds a choreographer.

Initial casting for The Devil Wears Prada musical is here: Tony winner Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone) will play Miranda Priestly with Broadway alum Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels, Scotland, PA) as Andy.

Leavel’s involvement with the project is especially notable given that she is playing the iconic character created on screen by Academy Award winner Meryl Streep, who will star as Deedee Allen in the Netflix adaptation of The Prom (a role that Leavel originated that role on Broadway last season). Additionally, Leavel was a longstanding Donna Sheridan in the Broadway production of Mamma Mia!, the film version of which starred Meryl Streep.

Also joining the new musical is choreographer James Alsop with the opening date getting pushed back to July 13, 2021, with plans to run through August 15, 2021, at Broadway in Chicago’s CIBC Theatre. Additional casting and Broadway plans will be announced at a later time.

Producer Kevin McCollum said in a statement, “We realized that we wanted more time to work on the show. Our creative team members are in demand around the world with ridiculous schedules. The new dates mean that not only do we get an ideal theatre in Chicago (the CIBC Theatre), it also allows our New York landlord to confirm the Broadway venue, which means we have more time to coordinate our physical design, marketing, and sales plans accordingly.”

The Devil Wears Prada is based on the 2006 film and 2003 novel of the same name. As previously reported, the musical has music by Elton John (Billy Elliot, The Lion King), lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub (Twelfth Night at The Public Theater), a book by Paul Rudnick (In & Out, Jeffrey), music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo (Waitress), and direction by Tony Award winner Anna D. Shapiro (August: Osage County). Also producing with McCollum are Rocket Entertainment, with the production presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.