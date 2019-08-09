Laura Benanti, Kate Baldwin, Rebecca Luker Will Be Part of To Life! Celebrating Sheldon Harnick

By Andrew Gans
Aug 09, 2019
 
American Songbook Association’s tribute to Fiddler on the Roof’s Harnick will be presented September 16.
Laura Benanti Marc J. Franklin

The American Songbook Association’s second annual gala, To Life! Celebrating Sheldon Harnick, will be presented September 16 at 7:30 PM at Pershing Square Signature Center’s Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre (480 West 42nd Street).

Klea Blackhurt will host the evening, which will feature performances by Kate Baldwin, Laura Benanti, Robert Cuccioli, Ed Dixon, Adam Heller, Rebecca Luker, Brad Oscar, Melanie Moore, Samantha Massell, Alan Schmuckler, Jeff Harnar and Alex Rybeck, Kissy Simmons, and Sidney Myer.

Music director and pianist Eugene Gwozdz will lead a quartet featuring Danny Bacher on reeds, Tom Hubbard on bass, and Mark McLean on drums.

The evening will also feature the presentation of the 2019 ASA Lifetime Achievement Award to Harnick, the co-creator of Fiddler on the Roof, Fiorello!, She Loves Me, and more.

See What Your Favorite Stars Are Up to Away From Broadway With Playbill Universe

ASA Executive Director Marilyn Lester said in a statement, “Our annual gala is both a major fundraiser and a key method to spotlight the great treasures of American popular music. The core of our mission is to preserve and foster this immense cultural gift of the great songwriters and their work. We are thrilled that Mr. Harnick, whose songs have graced stages both in New York and around the world, is helping us raise money for our educational outreach and other methods of promoting the grand tradition of extraordinary songwriting and the joy it spreads.”

Visit AmericanSongbookAssociation.org.

Share

