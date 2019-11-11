Laurel Griggs, Broadway Performer, Dies at Age 13

The young actor appeared in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof and Once, as well as Saturday Night Live and more on the small screen.

Young performer Laurel Griggs, whose stage credits include Broadway's Once and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, died November 5 at the age of 13. She passed after suffering an asthma attack, according to a Facebook post shared by her grandfather David Rivlin.

Born June 28, 2006, Ms. Griggs made her Broadway debut as Polly opposite Scarlett Johansson and Benjamin Walker in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. Later, she played Ivanka in the Tony-winning musical Once.

In addition to her work on stage, Ms. Griggs appeared on Saturday Night Live in several sketches as well as the Amazon film Café Society. She also created her own short film This is Not a Drill, which screen at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year.

The Broadway alum studied at the Clinton School in New York City, with a special emphasis on the arts.

Beyond school and her stage career, Ms. Griggs spent time supporting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS by attending fundraisers and participating in holiday videos. "Laurel was a scholar more than an actress, and society can only dream of what a difference she would have made if her life continued," Rivlin shared.