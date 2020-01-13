Lauren Reid Will Succeed Thomas Schumacher as Broadway League's Chair of the Board

Disney Theatrical Productions President Schumacher will step down following the completion of his three-year term.

Lauren Reid has been voted chair elect of the Board of Governors of the Broadway League. She will succeed Disney Theatrical Productions President and Producer Thomas Schumacher in the elected position following the completion of Schumacher’s full three-year term at the end of the year.

Reid, chief operating officer at the John Gore Organization, previously served as the Road vice-chair of the Broadway League, steering the League’s Governance Committee from 2016 to 2018 along with Schumacher. During her tenure as co-chair of the Intra-Industry Committee from 2016 to 2019, Reid was brought conversations and initiatives about security to the forefront, which led to the conception of the Road Security, Communications, and Operations Guide and the creation of the Road Security Forum. She also advocated for the creation of the Rising Stars professional development program, which identifies and mentors the next generation of theatre industry leaders. She continues to serve on these committees as well as the Membership, Finance, and Biennial Planning committees.

“Lauren has been an active member of the Broadway League for many years helping to guide the industry to consecutive record-breaking seasons. Her extensive experience as a road presenter, producer, and marketer along with her love for Broadway give her a deep understanding of what audiences are looking for across the country and what’s next for live theatre,” said Charlotte. St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, in a statement. “It’s no wonder that she has earned the respect and admiration of her peers and is the right person at the right time to lead the industry.”

Reid also serves on the boards of The Actors Fund, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, and The Hobby Center in Houston.