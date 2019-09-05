Laurie Metcalf, Eric McCormack, Liz Callaway, and Melissa Manchester Join Concert for America Lineup

The benefit event will take place September 21 at UCLA’s Royce Hall.

Additional performers have been announced for the latest Concert for America, which will take place September 21 at UCLA’s Royce Hall. Hosted by creators Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, the 6 PM concert will benefit the National Immigration Law Center, which defends and advances the rights and opportunities of low-income immigrants and their family members.

Set to appear are newlywed Supergirl co-stars Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood, as well as The Flash’s Grant Gustin, who will perform Pasek and Paul’s “Running Home to You,” which he debuted on the CW series. Also announced are Tony winner Laurie Metcalf (Hillary and Clinton, Three Tall Women), Tony nominee Liz Callaway (Baby, Anastasia), Emmy winner Eric McCormack (Will & Grace), Grammy Award winner Melissa Manchester, Caroline Rhea (Sabrina the Teenage Witch), and Gina Torres (Suits, Pearson).

They join previously announced Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones, as well as Jane Lynch, Kate Flannery, Cheyenne Jackson, Wayne Brady, and Marcia Cross.

Click here for ticket information.

