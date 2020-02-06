Laurie Metcalf, Kelli O'Hara, Santino Fontana, More Perform at Voices for the Voiceless February 6

The concert at Town Hall in NYC benefits You Gotta Believe, which supports teens struggling in foster care.

Tony winners Laurie Metcalf, Kelli O'Hara, Santino Fontana, Andrea Martin, Lynn Ahrens, and Brian Stokes Mitchell take the stage at Town Hall in NYC for the 6th annual Voices for the Voiceless concert February 6. Also in the lineup are Tony nominees Jenn Colella and Anika Larsen.

Rounding out the list of performers and guests are Ta'Nika Gibson (Ain’t Too Proud), Lilla Crawford (Annie), Emmy winner and host of the Kill Me Now podcast Judy Gold, America's Got Talent semi-finalist Luke Islam, NY Jets running back Ty Montgomery, The Broadway Boys, and WNBC news meteorologist Janice Huff.

Hosted by Your Kids, Our Kids founding directors Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, the concert brings together Broadway celebrities to raise awareness for teens struggling in foster care. Proceeds from the event benefit You Gotta Believe, a New York nonprofit specializing in finding permanent families for older kids in foster care.

Previous editions of the concert have featured Jessie Mueller, Danielle Brooks, Jonathan Groff, Tina Fey, Jane Krakowski, and countless others.

