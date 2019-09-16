Revival of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Starring Laurie Metcalf and Rupert Everett, Sets Broadway Home

The 2020 Broadway revival of Edward Albee's
will play the Booth Theatre, currently the home of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Freestyle Love Supreme through January 5, 2020.
Performances of the Tony-winning play will now begin performances March 3 (a day later than initially reported) prior to an official opening April 9.
As recently reported, stage and screen star Rupert Everett has replaced the previously announced Eddie Izzard in the forthcoming Broadway revival. Everett will star opposite two-time Tony and three-time Emmy winner Laurie Metcalf, Russell Tovey ( History Boys, Looking, Angels in America), and 2019 Olivier Award winner Patsy Ferran. Two-time Tony winner Joe Mantello directs. Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? will feature set design by Miriam Buether, lighting design by nine-time Tony winner Jules Fisher and three-time Tony winner Peggy Eisenhauer, and costumes by Tony and Academy Award winner Ann Roth.
The play has previously been revived three times since its 1962 Broadway premiere, most recently in 2012 in a Tony-winning production (also at the Booth) with
Tracy Letts, Amy Morton, and Carrie Coon.
See What Else Is Coming to Broadway in the Near Future
Step Inside Broadway’s Booth Theatre
Step Inside Broadway’s Booth Theatre
Inside the Theatre, the photo feature series that documents Broadway’s historic playhouses, continues with the Booth Theatre.
16 PHOTOS
Named after prominent American actor Edwin Booth, the theatre opened on October 16, 1913.
Marc J. Franklin
Booth Theatre auditorium
Marc J. Franklin
Created by Henry B. Herts, the theatre was a joint venture between aristocratic producer Winthrop Ames and impresario Lee Shubert.
Marc J. Franklin
Designed in an early Italian renaissance style, the theatre offered audiences a cozy house for the viewing of dramas and comedies.
Marc J. Franklin
In addition to an intimate 668-seat auditorium (later augmented to 785), according to newspapers at the time, the theatre also featured “designs in sgrafitto in brown and ivory, colors which harmonize with the exterior of the theatre, which is yellow brick and ivory terra cotta.”
Marc J. Franklin
The Booth opened with the first America production of Arnold Bennett’s play
The Great Adventure, dramatized by him from his novel Buried Alive.
Marc J. Franklin
Throughout its history, the Booth has ushered in the Broadway debuts of hit shows such as the
Sunday in the Park with George, Once on This Island, and Next to Normal.
Marc J. Franklin
In addition, the stage has seen performances from theatre legends including Bette Midler, Phylicia Rashad, and Patti LuPone.
Marc J. Franklin
Booth Theatre auditorium
Marc J. Franklin
Booth Theatre auditorium
Marc J. Franklin