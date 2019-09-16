Revival of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Starring Laurie Metcalf and Rupert Everett, Sets Broadway Home

Performances will begin in March 2020.

The 2020 Broadway revival of Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? will play the Booth Theatre, currently the home of Freestyle Love Supreme through January 5, 2020.

Performances of the Tony-winning play will now begin performances March 3 (a day later than initially reported) prior to an official opening April 9.

As recently reported, stage and screen star Rupert Everett has replaced the previously announced Eddie Izzard in the forthcoming Broadway revival. Everett will star opposite two-time Tony and three-time Emmy winner Laurie Metcalf, Russell Tovey (History Boys, Looking, Angels in America), and 2019 Olivier Award winner Patsy Ferran. Two-time Tony winner Joe Mantello directs.

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? will feature set design by Miriam Buether, lighting design by nine-time Tony winner Jules Fisher and three-time Tony winner Peggy Eisenhauer, and costumes by Tony and Academy Award winner Ann Roth.

The play has previously been revived three times since its 1962 Broadway premiere, most recently in 2012 in a Tony-winning production (also at the Booth) with Tracy Letts, Amy Morton, and Carrie Coon.

