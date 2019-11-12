Leonard Soloway’s Broadway Available to Stream November 12

The Jeff Wolk–helmed documentary follows one of Broadway’s leading producers as he reflects back on his career.

Leonard Soloway’s Broadway is available November 12 for streaming and on demand purchase on most digital providers, including Amazon Prime, following a limited run in N.Y.C. theatres.

The documentary, directed by Jeff Wolk, dives into one of the Great White Way’s most influential people—one whose name is not often mentioned in the history books—and follows the producer’s latest effort to mount a show on the Main Stem, Tappin Thru Life.

Narrated by the star of Broadway’s A Christmas Carol Campbell Scott, Leonard Soloway’s Broadway used interviews and archival materials to celebrate the producer’s seven-decade career and honors his personal life as an always out and proud gay man.

Some of his Soloway’s well-known productions include Waiting in the Wings with Lauren Bacall and Rosemary Harris, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Jerome Robbins’ Broadway, A Moon For the Misbegotten, and Mark Twain Tonight! with Hal Holbrook.

The film also includes commentary from John Slattery (The Front Page), Tony Award nominee Tovah Feldshuh (Yentl, Golda’s Balcony), Oscar winner Olympia Dukakis (Steel Magnolias), Tony Award winner Elizabeth Ashley (Take Her, She's Mine; Cat On A Hot Tin Roof), Tony winner Debbie Gravitte (Jerome Robbins’ Broadway, Zorba), multiple Tony Award–winning producer Manny Azenberg, Chairman of the Shubert Organization and Theater Hall of Fame Inductee Philip J. Smith, and Shubert Organization President Robert E. Wankel.