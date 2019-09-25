Leonard Soloway’s Broadway to Screen in NYC Ahead of Digital Release November 12

The Jeff Wolk–helmed documentary will play The Landmark at 57th Street November 4–7.

A documentary following the life of Tony-winning Broadway producer Leonard Soloway will screen in New York City ahead of its streaming and on demand release November 12. The documentary will play The Landmark at 57th Street November 4–7.

Leonard Soloway's Broadway, directed by Jeff Wolk, dives into one of the Great White Way’s most influential people—one whose name is not often mentioned in the history books—and follows the producer’s latest effort to mount a show on the Main Stem, Tappin Thru Life.

Using interviews and archival materials, the documentary celebrates Soloway’s seven-decade career and honors his personal life as an always out and proud gay man. Some of his more well-known productions include Waiting in the Wings with Lauren Bacall and Rosemary Harris, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Jerome Robbins' Broadway, A Moon For the Misbegotten, and Mark Twain Tonight! with Hal Holbrook.

Narrated by the star of Broadway’s upcoming A Christmas Carol Campbell Scott, Leonard Soloway's Broadway features interviews with John Slattery (The Front Page), Tony Award nominee Tovah Feldshuh (Yentl, Golda’s Balcony), Oscar winner Olympia Dukakis (Steel Magnolias), Tony Award winner Elizabeth Ashley (Take Her, She's Mine; Cat On A Hot Tin Roof), Tony winner Debbie Gravitte (Jerome Robbins' Broadway, Zorba), multiple Tony Award–winning producer Manny Azenberg, Chairman of the Shubert Organization and Theater Hall of Fame Inductee Philip J. Smith, and Shubert Organization President Robert E. Wankel.

In addition to the New York City preview, the documentary will show at Reeling LGBTQ+ Film Festival in Chicago, Out On Film Festival in Atlanta, New Fest in NYC, and the Fairhope Film Festival in Alabama.

Watch the trailer below.

