Les Misérables Takes Its Rightful Place as Pop Culture King

After its Broadway debut in 1987, Les Misérables skyrocketed into the cultural zeitgeist—spawning countless references across literature, television, music, and movies that have solidified it as the pop culture musical. From children’s fare to viral videos to R-rated comedy—entertainment at every level seems to have been influenced in some way by the iconic nature of the beloved musical. Even pop culture titans like The Simpsons and South Park can’t help but display their Mizzie side frequently throughout their work. As the show winds down its third run on Broadway, the references don’t seem to be slowing down at all and we hope they never do. If we can’t see the show everyday, might as well get the next best thing!

One thing is pretty clear—Mizzies are all around us.

Here’s a short look at some of the best Les Misérables winks in pop culture:

