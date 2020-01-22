Leslie Uggams and Lynn Whitfield to Star in Phylicia Rashad-Helmed Blue at Apollo Theater

Previously Broadway-bound, the Charles Randolph-Wright play with music by Nona Hendryx, will now play at the Harlem theatre.

Previously announced for a Broadway spring bow, the Phylicia Rashad-helmed production of Blue will now play the Apollo Theater Harlem beginning in April. The Charles Randolph-Wright play, with music by Nona Hendryx, will star Tony and Emmy Award winner Leslie Uggams as Tillie Clark and Emmy winner Lynn Whitfield in the role of Peggy Clark.

Blue will kick off a 16-week run April 27. Further casting to be announced.

Infused with a jazz and soul score, Blue explores the complexities of identity and trust behind the carefully constructed façade of the Clarks, a socially prominent family that is struggling with the legacy and pitfalls of their own good fortune.

“I am thrilled that Blue will continue to open doors to a more diverse world, and also spread a little joy,” said Randolph-Wright in a statement.

“I am excited that Phylicia and Charles are bringing Blue back to the stage. I am thrilled to be part of a play about a family coping with life, love, secrets, and lies,” added Hendryx.

Blue will be produced by Brian Moreland, Ron Simons, Mike Jackson, John Legend, and Eric Falkenstein.

The creative team will be made up of set designer David Rockwell, costume designer Toni-Leslie James, lighting designer Ryan O’Gara, and sound designer Dan Moses Schrier. Joseph Joubert will be music supervisor.