Life Is a Cabaret! Look Back at the Kander and Ebb Classic on Its 53rd Anniversary

By Playbill Staff
Nov 20, 2019
 
The groundbreaking musical opened on Broadway November 20, 1966.
jill haworth and cast2.jpeg
Jill Haworth and cast in Cabaret Friedman-Abeles

Cabaret, with a score by John Kander and Fred Ebb, a book by Joe Masteroff, and direction by Harold Prince, opened November 20, 1966, at the Broadhurst Theatre. Starring Jill Haworth as Sally Bowles, Joel Grey as the Emcee, Bert Convy as Cliff, Lotte Lenya as Fraulein Schneider, Jack Gilford as Herr Schultz, and Peg Murray as Fraulein Kost, the show ultimately ran for 1,165 performances, winning eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Based on stories by Christopher Isherwood and an earlier stage adaptation, I Am a Camera by John Van Druten, the show was adapted for film by Bob Fosse and starred Liza Minnelli, with Joel Grey reprising his performance; both stars took home Academy Awards.

After a 1987 revival that ran for 261 performances (with Grey again returning to the role of Emcee), the show was revived to spectacular effect by Sam Mendes and Rob Marshall, running 2,377 performances and earning stars Alan Cumming and Natasha Richardson Tony Awards. That revival returned, again with Cumming, in 2014, starring Michelle Williams as Sally Bowles.

In honor of Cabaret's anniversary, flip through photos from its various stage iterations below!

Joel Grey with the cast of Cabaret
Joel Grey with the cast of Cabaret Friedman-Abeles / The New York Public Library
Jill Haworth and cast in <i>Cabaret</i>
Jill Haworth and cast in Cabaret Friedman-Abeles Courtesy NYPL
jill haworth and cast2.jpeg
Jill Haworth and cast in Cabaret Friedman-Abeles
Joel Grey and company in <i>Cabaret</i>
Joel Grey and company in Cabaret Friedman-Abeles
Bert Convy and Jill Haworth in the Broadway musical <i>Cabaret</i>, 1966
Bert Convy and Jill Haworth in the Broadway musical Cabaret, 1966 Friedman-Abeles
Joel Grey and company in the Broadway musical <i>Cabaret</i>, 1966
Joel Grey and company in the Broadway musical Cabaret, 1966 Friedman-Abeles
Lotte Lenya and cast.jpeg
Lotte Lenya and cast Friedman-Abeles
jack gilford and peg murray.jpeg
Jack Gilford and Peg Murray Friedman-Abeles
Bert Convy, Howard Kahl and George Reinholdt
Bert Convy, Howard Kahl and George Reinholdt Friedman-Abeles
Scan 23.jpeg
The cast of Cabaret
