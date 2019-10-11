Life of Pi Will Transfer to London’s Wyndham’s Theatre

The Sheffield Theatres production will begin performances in the West End in June 2020.

The Sheffield Theatres production of Lolita Chakrabarti’s adaptation of Life of Pi will transfer to the West End next year.

Performances will begin June 22, 2020, with an official opening July 9. Max Webster directs. Casting will be announced at a later date.

Life of Pi, based on Yann Martel’s award-winning book, is set after a cargo ship sinks in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. There are five survivors stranded on a single lifeboat—a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, a 16-year-old boy, and a 450-pound Royal Bengal tiger. The animals are brought to life by puppet and movement director Finn Caldwell.

Cameron Mackintosh, owner of the Wyndham’s Theatre, said in a statement: “Rarely does a theatrical version of a film eclipse the original, but the brilliant staged adaption of Yann Martel’s Life of Pi is one of those exceptions, and I am thrilled that it is coming to the Wyndham’s Theatre after its sensational sell-out premiere at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield earlier this year. The production team’s approach to the material has been mirrored by their innovative reinvention of the Wyndham’s auditorium, rejigging levels and extending the stage over the stalls so that the floor and walls of the theatre become one complete surreal environment, that I think it will be even more intense than before.”

The 2012 film adaptation of Life of Pi won Academy Awards for Best Achievement in Directing, Best Achievement in Cinematography, Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score), and Best Achievement in Visual Effects.

Life of Pi is produced by Simon Friend in association with Playing Field and Robert Bartner.

