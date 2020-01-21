Lin-Manuel Miranda, Misty Copeland, More to Be Featured on Apple TV+’s Dear… Docuseries

The series will explore the cultural influencers' biographies through written letters.

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and American Ballet Theatre principal dancer Misty Copeland are among those set to be biographied in the upcoming Apple TV series Dear…, premiering June 5.

Deadline reports the episodes will tell the celebrities' life stories through written letters by people whose lives have been impacted by their groundbreaking work.

Miranda has made a significant cultural impact on theatre arts in America, with Hamilton, In The Heights, and Freestyle Love Supreme all bringing diversity to Broadway. Copeland is the first black woman to be named a principal dancer at the American Ballet Theatre. A separate biopic, Life in Motion: An Unlikely Ballerina, has found its director in Nzingha Stewart.

Dear..., inspired by the company's "Dear Apple" campaign, will also include episodes celebrating Oprah Winfrey, Gloria Steinem (whose legacy is also celebrated on stage in Gloria: A Life), Spike Lee, Stevie Wonder, and more.

