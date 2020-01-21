Lin-Manuel Miranda, Misty Copeland, More to Be Featured on Apple TV+’s Dear… Docuseries

By Dan Meyer
Jan 21, 2020
 
The series will explore the cultural influencers' biographies through written letters.
Lin-Manuel Miranda Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and American Ballet Theatre principal dancer Misty Copeland are among those set to be biographied in the upcoming Apple TV series Dear…, premiering June 5.

Deadline reports the episodes will tell the celebrities' life stories through written letters by people whose lives have been impacted by their groundbreaking work.

Miranda has made a significant cultural impact on theatre arts in America, with Hamilton, In The Heights, and Freestyle Love Supreme all bringing diversity to Broadway. Copeland is the first black woman to be named a principal dancer at the American Ballet Theatre. A separate biopic, Life in Motion: An Unlikely Ballerina, has found its director in Nzingha Stewart.

WATCH: The First Trailer for In the Heights Movie Is Here

Dear..., inspired by the company's "Dear Apple" campaign, will also include episodes celebrating Oprah Winfrey, Gloria Steinem (whose legacy is also celebrated on stage in Gloria: A Life), Spike Lee, Stevie Wonder, and more.

Look Back at the Career Highlights of Lin-Manuel Miranda

Look Back at the Career Highlights of Lin-Manuel Miranda

The multi-award-winning Hamilton star celebrates his birthday January 16.

Robin De Jesus, Karen Olivo, and Lin-Manuel Miranda in In the Heights Joan Marcus
Lin-Manuel Miranda and company in In The Heights.
Lin-Manuel Miranda and company in In The Heights Joan Marcus
Lin-Manuel Miranda and cast in In the Heights Joan Marcus
Celia Keenan-Bolger, Colin Donnell, and Lin-Manuel Miranda in Merrily We Roll Along at City Center Encores! Joan Marcus
Betsy Wolfe, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Colin Donnell, Celia Keenan-Bolger, and Adam Grupper
Betsy Wolfe, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Colin Donnell, Celia Keenan-Bolger, and Adam Grupper in Merrily We Roll Along at City Center Encores! Joan Marcus
Celia Keenan-Bolger, Colin Donnell, and Lin-Manuel Miranda
Celia Keenan-Bolger, Colin Donnell, and Lin-Manuel Miranda in Merrily We Roll Along at City Center Encores! Peter Cunningham
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Steven Pasquale in Do No Harm NBC
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Karen Olivo, and Leslie Odom Jr. in tick, tick… BOOM! at City Center Encores! Joan Marcus
Leslie Odom Jr., Lin-Manuel Miranda and Karen Olivo
Leslie Odom Jr., Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Karen Olivo in tick, tick… BOOM! at City Center Encores!
Lin-Manuel Miranda and the company of Hamilton Joan Marcus
