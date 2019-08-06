Lin-Manuel Miranda to Guest in Julio Torres’ Upcoming Comedy Special

The Hamilton creator will voice one of the objects in the comedian’s My Favorite Shapes.

While visiting The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, comedian and Saturday Night Live writer Julio Torres revealed that Broadway’s Lin-Manuel Miranda will guest star as the voice of the cactus in his stand-up special, My Favorite Shapes, August 10 on HBO.

“I DM’d him being like, ‘Can you just be this cactus? It feels like it should be you,‘” Torres told host Fallon.

This isn’t the first time Torres and Miranda have worked together. When Miranda hosted SNL in 2016, Torres wrote the sketch “Diego Calls His Mom”—a favorite of Miranda’s.

Torres also starred in the HBO series Los Espookys alongside Fred Armisen. Watch his full interview in the video above.

