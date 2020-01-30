Lise Davidsen in Elektra, Barbara Hannigan in Supernova, More Heading to Lincoln Center

The sopranos are among the highlights of the 2020–2021 Great Performers lineup.

Rising opera star Lise Davidsen, who made an acclaimed Metropolitan Opera debut earlier this season in The Queen of Spades, will make her role debut as Chrysothemis in Strauss' Elektra next year. The concert performance is part of Lincoln Center's newly announced 2020–2021 Great Performers series, highlighting celebrated and emerging artists across a variety of fields throughout the arts campus.

Davidsen, also making her Carnegie Hall debut next season, will be joined by Iréne Theorin in the title role, with Anna Larsson as Klytemnestra and Peixin Chen as Orestes. Philharmonia Orchestra's Esa-Pekka Salonen will conduct the performance, set for January 25, 2021, at David Geffen Hall.

Another soprano recently celebrated in New York, Barbara Hannigan, will take on another ambitious project after the New York premiere of John Zorn's Jumalattaret. The singer will join piano duo Katia and Marielle Labèque for Supernova, a staged production exploring nine centuries of song. Netia Jones will direct the October 16 and 17 performances.

The season will also feature a recital from Lawrence Brownlee and Damien Sneed; a series of Bach repertoire including a recital of the composer's complete sonatas for solo violin by Julia Fischer; the documentary The Bach Cantata Pilgrimage; Francesco Tristano's Bach-inspired Goldberg City Variations; and a Beethoven celebration commemorating the 250th anniversary of his birthday.

For the complete roster, visit LincolnCenter.org.

