Listen to an Exclusive Clip From Maddie Corman’s Accidentally Brave on Audible

Cast Recordings & Albums   Listen to an Exclusive Clip From Maddie Corman’s Accidentally Brave on Audible
By Mark Peikert
Nov 11, 2019
 
Corman's solo show, seen Off-Broadway earlier this year, is now available for download.
Maddie Corman in Accidentally Brave Jeremy Daniel

Anyone who didn't make it to Off-Broadway's DR2 Theatre last spring for Maddie Corman's critically acclaimed solo show, Accidentally Brave, has been granted a second chance. Corman recently recorded the show, about watching the bottom fall out of her world and the hard work of putting her life and her family back together again, for Audible.

Now available for download, Accidentally Brave is Corman's remarkable tale of resiliency and humor. In the exclusive clip below, she recounts the moment when she finds out that life will never again be the same, as her children call her from their home, where the police have just arrived.

READ: Why Maddie Corman's Off-Broadway Play Accidentally Brave Just Might Heal You Too

Accidentally Brave opened Off-Broadway March 25, presented by Tony-winning producer Daryl Roth and directed by Tony nominee Kristin Hanggi (Rock of Ages, bare).

