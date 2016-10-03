Listen to Broadway’s Greatest Hits of Motherhood

Give your mom the gift of music this Mother’s Day with our latest Playbill Mixtape.

There are times you adore her, times you want to scream at her, and the times your realize she made you who you are. In honor of Mother’s Day, Playbill brings out our latest Mixtape to celebrate your mama through song.

For all of your listening needs (especially, if you’re still rejoicing in Tony season) check out our full range of playlists by following Playbill on Spotify.

HEY MAMA

Songs that speak to all of your emotions about mom, while still being a great soundtrack to a celebration brunch.



Ruthie Fierberg is the Senior Features Editor at Playbill. See more at ruthiefierberg.com and follow her on Twitter at @RuthiesATrain.