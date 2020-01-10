Listen to Hadestown Star Amber Gray Duet With Darling Grenadine’s Daniel Zaitchik

The Tony nominee recorded “When the Deer Come” with singer-songwriter Zaitchik.

A new duet from Darling Grenadine’s Daniel Zaitchik features Tony nominee Amber Gray (Hadestown). Check out “When the Deer Come” above.

The single comes off Zaitchik’s upcoming album Natural History, a collection of songs inspired by mysteries of nature. Natural History will include several songs inspired by animals, with another single released on January 24, followed by the release of the full album on January 31.

The songwriter says “When the Deer Come” is about “unexpected moments that remind us to revere the beauty hidden in plain sight.” Zaitchik and Gray have been friends and collaborators since childhood. The pair recorded the track with producer Katmaz, and were joined by fellow hometown friend Jeremy Bass on guitar.

Darling Grenadine, created by Zaitchik, begins previews at Roundabout Underground January 16 starring Adam Kantor, Emily Walton, and Jay Armstrong Johnson.