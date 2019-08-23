Listen to Karen Olivo Sing ‘The Sparkling Diamond’ From Moulin Rouge!

The track was released ahead of the original Broadway cast recording, due August 30.

A kiss may be grand—but a track released early from the upcoming cast recording of Moulin Rouge! might be a theatre lover's best friend.

In “The Sparkling Diamond,” Satine (Karen Olivo) and her co-stars at the titular club sing a medley of hits from the likes of Shirley Bassey, Madonna, and Beyoncé. The whole soundtrack, which incorporates nearly 70 hits from the ’60s to today, is due August 30.

Tony winner Olivo (West Side Story) stars opposite Aaron Tveit (Next to Normal) as Christian. Joining the star-crossed lovers on stage are Tony nominee Danny Burstein (Fiddler on the Roof) as Harold Zidler, Tony and Olivier nominee Sahr Ngaujah (Fela!) as Toulouse-Lautrec, Tam Mutu (Doctor Zhivago) as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas (Burn the Floor) as Santiago, and Robyn Hurder (Encores’ A Chorus Line) as Nini.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is currently playing on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld theatre. The production is helmed by Alex Timbers with a book by Tony winner John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh, sets by Derek McLane, and costumes by Catherine Zuber.

Watch the video above listen to all of the songs incorporated into the musical below through our Playbill playlist.