Listen to Leslie Odom Jr.’s New Single ‘Standards’ Before It Officially Drops October 18

Hear the Tony winner in an exclusive first listen from his upcoming solo album Mr.

Tony Award winner Leslie Odom Jr. will drop his new solo album Mr November 8. Ahead of the full album release, Odom will drop three more tracks from the recording October 18, but Playbill has an exclusive first listen to his new song “Standards.” Hear the jazzy tune in the video above.

Odom previously released the album’s lead single “Under Pressure.”

Since originating the role of Aaron Burr in Hamilton and winning a Tony Award for his performance, the actor has focused on artistic avenues outside of theatre. He released his self-titled debut solo album in 2016 and published the memoir Failing Up: How to Take Risks, Aim Higher, and Never Stop Learning and the self-narrated audio book in 2018. He starred as Dr. Arbuthnot in the 2017 film Murder on the Orient Express alongside Kenneth Branagh and played series regular Rand on television’s One Dollar. He released his album Simply Christmas in 2017, with his own renditions of classic holiday tunes.

On November 1, moviegoers will be able to see Odom as William Still in the new Harriet Tubman biopic Harriet. The film also stars fellow 2016 Tony winner Cynthia Erivo as Tubman, Janelle Monáe, Jennifer Nettles, and Joe Alwyn.

Odom’s album is currently available for pre-order and pre-save here.

