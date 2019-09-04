Listen to Mean Girls’ Erika Henningsen Sing ‘Android Ashley’

The Broadway star sings the number from Write Out Loud winner Brandon Michael Lowden.

A new music video starring Mean Girls’ Erika Henningsen has been released featuring the song “Android Ashley” by Write Out Loud contest winner Brandon Michael Lowden. Lowden is a Pittsburgh-raised, New York-based book writer, composer, and lyricist.

Tony nominee Taylor Louderman (Mean Girls), Ben Rauhala, and Matt Rodin selected Lowden’s song as one of five winners in their Write Out Loud contest. The trio created the competition earlier this year to support emerging musical theatre writers.





A host of stars from the 2018–2019 Broadway season will sing at September 25 concert at Feinstein’s/54 Below celebrating all five Write Out Loud contest winners. The Prom’s Caitlin Kinnunen and Isabelle McCalla, Teal Wicks (The Cher Show), and Troy Iwata (Be More Chill) will join Kasie Gasparini, Hannah Kloepfer, Jen Brissman, Nicholas Oliveri, and Josh Tolle on stage with even more performers to be announced.

