Watch Bonnie Milligan Sing ‘Brave’ From Write Out Loud Contest Winner Kailey Marshall

Marshall penned the track—selected as a winner by Tony nominee Taylor Louderman.

A new music video features Head Over Heels’ Bonnie Milligan singing “Brave” by Kailey Marshall.

Marshall is a New York based composer/lyricist, focused on creating femme-forward, pop-infused musical theatre. The songwriter’s work has been featured at 54 Below, Joe’s Pub, and Lincoln Center. In 2015, Marshall music directed the New York Times Critic Pick If I Never Love Again, by Clare Barron, at the Bushwick Starr. Additionally, she was recently selected as one of five composers for New Dramatist’s Composer/Librettist Studio and was also featured at 54 Below as part of the New Writers Series.

Tony nominee Taylor Louderman (Mean Girls), Ben Rauhala, and Matt Rodin selected Marshall’s song as one of five winners in their Write Out Loud contest. The trio created the competition earlier this year to support emerging musical theatre writers.

As part of the prize, Warner Music Group will produce a single and music video for each of the winners: Marshall, India Angel, Joriah Fleming, Brandon Michael Lowden, and Mackenzie Szabo.

Playbill will continue to release music videos weekly in the lead up to a September 25 concert at the Feinstein’s/54 Below, where all five winners of the contest will have their songs performed. The concert will be produced by Hannah Kloepfer, with Rauhala serving as musical director. In addition to songs written by the five winners, the performance will feature numbers by runners-up and Louderman herself.

In addition to making her Broadway debut in the Go-Go’s jukebox musical, Milligan appeared in this year's Encores! Off-Center production of Promenade and joined The Skivvies on stage during a recent concert.