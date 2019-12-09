Listen to Noah Galvin and Tony Winner Ari’el Stachel in the Season 2 Trailer for The Two Princes

The trailer for the new season of
The Two Princes from Gimlet (a Spotify company) features the voices of Noah Galvin ( Waitress, ) and Tony Winner Ari’el Stachel ( Dear Evan Hansen The Band’s Visit). The second season drops in its entirety December 11.
This season, Princes Rupert (Galvin) and Amir (Stachel) are getting ready to begin a happily ever and unite their two rival kingdoms—but an evil sorceress has other plans. Last season, the young men met and fell in love despite initial protestations from their families and subjects. Now, they’ll have to put their wedding on hold to save the realm.
Also lending their vocal talents this season are Tony winners
Ali Stroker ( Oklahoma!) and Tonya Pinkins ( Jelly’s Last Jam), Tony nominees Gideon Glick ( ) and To Kill a Mockingbird ( Richard Kind The Big Knife, Documentary Now’s “Original Cast Recording: Co-Op”), Broadway alums Mandi Masden ( ) and Alfredo Narciso ( Saint Joan ), and Emmy winner Samira Wiley ( Time and the Conways The Handmaid’s Tale).
The Two Princes, written by Kevin Christopher Snipes and directed by Mimi O’Donnell, is just one of from Gimlet featuring theatre stars, with several podcasts this year Alan Cumming and Carrie Coon in Motherhacker and Daphne Rubin-Vega returning for a second season of The Horror of Dolores Roach.
For
Waitress' Noah Galvin, the summer provides the perfect opportunity to get on his bike and escape the chaos of Manhattan.
“I like to explore as much of Riverside Park and the bike path as I can. I've ridden it all the way down and all the way up a couple of times, but if you go [uptown], it just becomes so scenic and so beautiful.”
“I think New York is dense, especially in terms of population, and that's one of the things that I love about it: the street culture. But it can also feel anxiety inducing at times. It's nice to know that you can jump on your bike for 20 minutes and escape, finding [a sense] of serenity and calm.”
That’s not to say that Galvin doesn’t relish the hustle and bustle of Broadway. Times Square has become like a second home to the actor, who, in addition to performing on the New York stage in his youth, also attended a high school at a performing arts institution in the heart of the theatre district.
“There were some days where it was really beautiful and reminded me how special this life is. And how special it is to be able to live in the greatest city in the world. I still feel that every time I go to work. Even walking through Times Square, through hordes and hordes of people, there's something really special about the idea of getting to participate in Broadway culture.”
"Performing on Broadway in the summer feels similar to performing on Broadway during the holidays. There's a magical buzz, you know? Everybody's out of school, and they're here to soak up New York City. I feel really honored that I get to provide an experience for people who are coming to this city for the first time or returning to this city, who want to celebrate with a Broadway show."
In his final weeks in
Waitress on Broadway, Galvin looks back on his time in Ogie’s shoes. “I've loved playing this part, I’ve loved getting to just simply make people laugh. I’ve loved getting to fall in love with Caitlin Houlihan [who plays Dawn] every night; she's just a gem of a human being,” Galvin reflects. “I've loved getting to watch Shoshana Bean and now Alison Luff sink their teeth into this beautifully juicy role.”
"Sara wrote one of the best contemporary musical theatre scores that I've heard in a very long time. She has the ability write a musical score that completely exists within its own world, sprinkled with that magical Sara Bareilles angel dust all over it.”
