Listen to Noah Galvin and Tony Winner Ari’el Stachel in the Season 2 Trailer for The Two Princes

The LGBTQ+ podcast fairy tale returns December 11.

The trailer for the new season of The Two Princes from Gimlet (a Spotify company) features the voices of Noah Galvin (Waitress, Dear Evan Hansen) and Tony Winner Ari’el Stachel (The Band’s Visit). The second season drops in its entirety December 11.

This season, Princes Rupert (Galvin) and Amir (Stachel) are getting ready to begin a happily ever and unite their two rival kingdoms—but an evil sorceress has other plans. Last season, the young men met and fell in love despite initial protestations from their families and subjects. Now, they’ll have to put their wedding on hold to save the realm.

Also lending their vocal talents this season are Tony winners Ali Stroker (Oklahoma!) and Tonya Pinkins (Jelly’s Last Jam), Tony nominees Gideon Glick (To Kill a Mockingbird) and Richard Kind (The Big Knife, Documentary Now’s “Original Cast Recording: Co-Op”), Broadway alums Mandi Masden (Saint Joan) and Alfredo Narciso (Time and the Conways), and Emmy winner Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale).

The Two Princes, written by Kevin Christopher Snipes and directed by Mimi O’Donnell, is just one of several podcasts this year from Gimlet featuring theatre stars, with Alan Cumming and Carrie Coon in Motherhacker and Daphne Rubin-Vega returning for a second season of The Horror of Dolores Roach.

