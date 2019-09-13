Tony Winners Alan Cumming, Ali Stroker, Ari’el Stachel, and More Slated for Gimlet’s Fall Season

Broadway and TV stars including Noah Galvin, Carrie Coon, Samira Wiley, Matthew Rhys, and Lucas Hedges join Gimlet Media's new and returning podcasts.

Gimlet, the podcast company that brought listeners Homecoming, has recruited a bevy of Broadway stars to lend their vocal talents for the fall season.

Deadline reports the fall season will kick off in October with one series released per month through the end of 2019. All three series will be available for free on Spotify, which purchased Gimlet earlier this year.

First up is the second season of The Horror of Dolores Roach, starring upcoming In the Heights star and Tony nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega (Rent), alongside reunited Orange Is the New Black stars Lea DeLaria and Dascha Polanca.

LISTEN: Hear Daphne Rubin-Vega and Michael Urie in Exclusive Excerpt From The Horror of Dolores Roach

Tony nominee Carrie Coon (Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?) will star in the November premiere of cyber-thriller Motherhacker. The podcast follows a single mom as she taps into the dark web to find a hacker who stole her money. Tony winner Alan Cumming (Cabaret) and Oscar nominee Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea) also star.

Rounding out the season in December are Broadway alum Noah Galvin (Waitress) and Tony winner Ari’el Stachel (The Band’s Visit) returning as The Two Princes for a second season. The queer-themed podcast will feature fellow Tony winner Ali Stoker (Oklahoma!) and Emmy winners Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Matthew Rhys (The Americans).

More detailed information about each series, including full cast and creative credits, follow below.

LISTEN: Christine Baranski and Shohreh Aghdashloo Are Queens in The Two Princes

October 16, 2019

The Horror of Dolores Roach

Written and directed by Aaron Mark

Cast: Daphne Rubin Vega, Donnell Rawlings, Amy Ryan, Lea DeLaria, Everett Quinton, Dascha Polanco, Josh Hamilton, Ilana Levine, and Alfredo Narciso.

With blood on her hands, the infamous Dolores Roach has fled the recent shocking destruction in Washington Heights and gone into hiding deep under New York City in an abandoned subway tunnel. But she’s not alone underground, and her dark night of the soul is interrupted by the similarly self-exiled tunnel-dwellers, an extremist faction of those known as the Mole People, whose space she’s invaded. Facing re-incarceration back above ground, but pushed to the limits of shame, paranoia, lust, hunger, and depraved entrepreneurialism below it, Dolores is the outcast of the outcasts again – until she takes her survival in the tunnels into her own Magic Hands.

November 13, 2019

Motherhacker

Written by Sandi Farkas and directed by Amanda Lipitz

Full cast: Carrie Coon, Pedro Pascal, Alan Cumming, Rupert Friend, Tavi Gevinson, Alex Goldman

Bridget’s life is a series of dropped calls. Fresh from a divorce, this strong-willed single mom is down to her last dollar when she gets hacked over the phone. Desperate to get her money back, she enlists the help of her teenage daughter’s tech-whiz boyfriend and tracks down her hackers. But things take an unexpected twist when she falls in love with her intended target—the head of digital security for one of the largest corporations in the US. Motherhacker is.

December 2019

The Two Princes (Season 2)

Written by Kevin Christopher Snipes and directed by Mimi O’Donnell.

Full Cast: Noah Galvin, Ari’el Stachel, Samira Wiley, Matthew Rhys, Ali Stroker, Tonya Pinkins,

Richard Kind, Mandi Masden, Alfredo Narciso

Rupert and Amir can’t wait to settle down into happily ever after. But on the eve of their wedding, a powerful sorceress named Malkia invades their kingdom. Driven from their castle, the princes set off on a quest to collect an assortment of magical items that will give them the power to defeat Malkia and save their realm.