Listen to Panic! At The Disco Sing ‘Into the Unknown’ From Frozen 2

The song appears on the soundtrack to the Disney sequel, once again featuring the vocal talents of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad.

Disney has released the full track of Panic! At The Disco's rendition of “Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2. Listen to the song above. While Wicked Tony winner Idina Menzel sings the number as Elsa in the film, this version will appear during the end credits.

The sequel to the 2013 Oscar-winning animated film will continue the story of Elsa and her magic, this time delving into the mythology behind her powers. Returning to lend their vocal talents are Menzel, Kristen Bell, Tony nominee Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, Spring Awakening), and Josh Gad (The Book of Mormon).

Frozen 2 is once again directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck with music by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and double EGOT winner Robert Lopez. A musical adaptation of the original film debuted on Broadway at the St. James Theatre in 2018.

The film is due in theatres November 22. The soundtrack, which features Kacey Musgraves and Weezer in addition to Panic!'s Brendon Urie, will drop a few days earlier: November 17.