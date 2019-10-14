Listen to Season 2 Teaser for Daphne Rubin-Vega’s The Horror of Dolores Roach Podcast

Based on the Off-Broadway solo play Empanada Loca, the podcast returns for its second season October 16.

The Horror of Dolores Roach, the podcast starring Tony Award nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega based on the Off-Broadway solo play Empanada Loca, will debut its second season October 16. Playwright-director Aaron Mark, who wrote the original stage play for Rubin-Vega, repeats his duties for the expanded podcast.

Based on the acclaimed Off-Broadway solo show Empanada Loca, The Horror of Dolores Roach tells the story of a massage therapist who returns to New York City following a 16-year prison stint and begins taking clients in the basement of an empanada shop. She is ultimately driven to murderous extremes to survive in this Sweeney Todd-inspired tale of love, betrayal, and cannibalism.

The podcast expands on the original solo play, introducing additional characters who have been voiced by special guests including Bobby Cannavale, Tom Hewitt, and Vanessa Williams.

Season 2 cast members will include Donnell Rawlings (The Wire, Chappelle’s Show), Amy Ryan (The Office, The Wire), Lea DeLaria (Orange Is the New Black), Everett Quinton, Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black), Josh Hamilton (8th Grade, 13 Reasons Why), Ilana Levine (Little Known Facts podcast), and Alfredo Narciso (Manifest).

Listen to the Season 2 trailer for The Horror of Dolores Roach below:

