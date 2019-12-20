Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway Cast Album With Jonathan Groff, Christian Borle, and Tammy Blanchard Now Available

The cast recording of the Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway revival is now available to stream from Ghostlight Records, featuring the stars of the hit revival.
The recording preserves the vocal performances of Jonathan Groff as Seymour, Christian Borle as Orin Scrivello, and Tammy Blanchard as Audrey in addition to Tom Alan Robbins as Mushnik, Kingsley Leggs as Audrey II, Ari Groover as Ronnette, Salome Smith as Crystal, Joy Woods as Chiffon, and ensemble members Stephen Berger, Chris Dwan, Kris Roberts, Chelsea Turbin, Eric Wright, and Teddy Yudain.
The Michael Mayer-directed revival opened in October, and has extended multiple times, most recently through March with Gideon Glick taking over the role of Seymour full-time from Jonathan Groff in January.
Producers for the album are Alan Menken, Will Van Dyke, Frank Wolf, and Michael Mayer, with show producers Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens, and Hunter Arnold serving as executive producers.