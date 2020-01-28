Live From Lincoln Center Will Live Stream Concerts With André De Shields, Joe Iconis, More

By Andrew Gans
Jan 28, 2020
 
The concerts, which begin January 29, are part of Lincoln Center’s American Songbook series.
André De Shields
André De Shields Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Beginning January 29 and continuing through February 1, Live From Lincoln Center will live stream four concerts that are part of Lincoln Center’s acclaimed American Songbook series.

Performances from Hadestown Tony winner André De Shields, Be More Chill composer-lyricist Joe Iconis, mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe as her drag alter ego Blythely Oratonio, and folk-rock legends Cowboy Junkies will stream live on Lincoln Center's Facebook page. Howard Heller and Tristan Cook direct the filmed presentations.

The concerts are part of Lincoln Center’s 21st American Songbook, celebrating the scope and intricacy of the popular music canon. The live stream lineup follows; all performances are at 8:30 PM ET..

Andre De Shields: Old Dawg; New Tricks (January 29)

Stephanie Blythe Is Blythely Oratonio in Blythely Ever After (January 30)
Co-written and directed by John Jarboe, featuring arrangements by Daniel Kazemi and costumes by Machine Dazzle with Rebecca Kanach

Cowboy Junkies (January 31)

Joe Iconis (February 1)

Subsequent American Songbook concerts, taking place at the Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center, will feature Tony winner Ali Stroker, Tony nominee Brandon Victor Dixon, Our Lady J, iLe, and more.

