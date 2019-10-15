London Cast of Hamilton Will Welcome New Principals in November

London Cast of Hamilton Will Welcome New Principals in November
By Andrew Gans
Oct 15, 2019
The hit production continues at the Victoria Palace Theatre.
Karl Queensborough
Karl Queensborough

Karl Queensborough, who is currently the alternate Alexander Hamilton in the London production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Hamilton, will take on the role full-time beginning November 18 at the Victoria Palace Theatre. Queensborough has also been seen in White Teeth, Sylvia, and The Girl from the North Country.

That day the production will also welcome Emilie Louise Israel as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Trevor Dion Nicholas as George Washington, Simon-Anthony Rhoden as Aaron Burr, Sharon Rose as Eliza Hamilton, Emile Ruddock as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, and Carl Spencer as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton. Gavin Spokes will play King George beginning November 4.

Allyson Ava-Brown and Jason Pennycooke will continue in the roles of Angelica Schuyler and Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, respectively. Nuno Queimado will play the role of Alexander Hamilton at certain performances.

The cast also includes Jade Albertsen, Curtis Angus, Robson Broad, Ashley Daniels, Lisa Darnell, Kelly Downing, Lydia Fraser, Dujonna Gift-Simms, Manaia Glassey-Ohlson, Joe Griffiths-Brown, Gregory Haney, Peter Houston, Barney Hudson, DeAngelo Jones, Jake Halsey-Jones, Phoebe Liberty Jones, Travis Kerry, Natasha Leaver, Aaron Lee Lambert, Sinead Long, Louis Mackrodt, Jay Perry, Alexzandra Sarmiento, and Lindsey Tierney.

See What Else Is Scheduled to Perform in London

Hamilton has book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire and is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Alexander Hamilton.

The musical also features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair and wig design by Charles G. Lapointe.

