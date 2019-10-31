London Premiere of Dave Malloy’s Ghost Quartet Opens October 31

By Andrew Gans
Oct 31, 2019
 
The musical opens the newly restored Boulevard Theatre.
Ghost Quartet_Boulevard Theatre_London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Carly Bawden and Maimuna Memon in Ghost Quartet Marc Brenner

The London premiere of Dave Malloy's Ghost Quartet opens the reimagined London venue The Boulevard Theatre October 31 following previews that began October 24.

The production, which continues through January 4, 2020, features Carly Bawden (Romantics Anonymous, Sam Wanamaker Playhouse), Niccolò Curradi (Hotel for Criminals, New Wimbledon Studio), Maimuna Memon (Jesus Christ Superstar, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre), and Zubin Varla (Fun Home, Young Vic).

A look at the new Boulevard Theatre
A look at the new Boulevard Theatre Tom Lee

Malloy’s song cycle is brought to life by the team behind the recent immersive production of Sweeney Todd, seen in London and New York. Ghost Quartet is directed by Bill Buckhurst with musical direction by Benjamin Cox, design by Simon Kenny, movement direction by Georgina Lamb, lighting by Emma Chapman, sound by David Gregory, and casting by Will Burton.

In the musical, Rose has a problem. She’s been betrayed by her lover, a local tree-dwelling astronomer, with her own sister. Rose seeks vengeance and a passing bear might just offer the answer. But his services come at a price: a pot of honey, one piece of stardust, a secret baptism— and a photo of a ghost.

See What Else Is Scheduled to Perform in London

London’s newest theatre is located in the heart of Soho in Walker’s Court. Ghost Quartet runs alongside a roster of late-night and Sunday performances of cabaret, improv, jazz, comedy, classical music, and poetry.

The theatre is under the leadership of Director of Soho Estates Fawn James and Artistic Director Rachel Edwards together.

Click here for additional information.

9 PHOTOS
Ghost Quartet_Boulevard Theatre_London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of Ghost Quartet Marc Brenner
Ghost Quartet_Boulevard Theatre_London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Carly Bawden in Ghost Quartet Marc Brenner
Ghost Quartet_Boulevard Theatre_London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Ghost Quartet_Boulevard Theatre_London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR Marc Brenner
Ghost Quartet_Boulevard Theatre_London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Carly Bawden and Maimuna Memon in Ghost Quartet Marc Brenner
Ghost Quartet_Boulevard Theatre_London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Zubin Varla in Ghost Quartet Marc Brenner
Ghost Quartet_Boulevard Theatre_London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Zubin Varla and Maimuna Memon in Ghost Quartet Marc Brenner
Ghost Quartet_Boulevard Theatre_London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Niccolo Curradi in Ghost Quartet Marc Brenner
Ghost Quartet_Boulevard Theatre_London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Maimuna Memon and Niccolo Curradi in Ghost Quartet Marc Brenner
Ghost Quartet_Boulevard Theatre_London_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Maimuna Memon in Ghost Quartet Marc Brenner
(Updated October 31, 2019)

