London Premiere of Dear Evan Hansen Sets Full Cast

The West End production of the Tony-winning musical will begin October 29.

The London production of Dear Evan Hansen has assembled its full company of performers, comprised largely of newcomers taking on the teen roles.

Leading the cast in the title role will be Sam Tutty, an Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts grad who recently made his professional stage debut in Southwark Playhouse's Once On This Island.

Joining him will be Rebecca McKinnis (Everybody's Talking About Jamie) as Heidi Hansen, Lauren Ward (Caroline, or Change) as Cynthia Murphy, Rupert Young (Merlin) as Larry Murphy, Jack Loxton (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) as Jared Kleinman, Nicole Raquel Dennis (Waitress) s Alana Beck, and newcomers Lucy Anderson and Doug Colling as Zoe and Connor Murphy.

Rounding out the cast are Marcus Harman as the alternate Evan Hansen and covers Tricia Adele-Turner, David Breeds, Haydn Cox, Natalie Kassanga, Hannah Lindsey, Mark Peachey, Courtney Stapleton, Alex Thomas-Smith, and James Winter.

As previously announced, the Tony-winning musical, featuring a score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and a book by Steven Levenson, will begin performances at the Noël Coward Theatre in the West End October 29 with an official opening scheduled for November 19.

The hit musical, about an anxiety-ridden high schooler whose lie spins out of control and places him in the digital spotlight, opened in December 2016 at Broadway's Music Box Theatre. A national tour launched in September 2018, with the first international production opening in Toronto earlier this year.