London Run of Laura Wade’s The Watsons, Directed by Samuel West, Begins September 20

By Andrew Gans
Sep 20, 2019
The play is adapted from the unfinished Jane Austen novel.
<sup>Grace Molony, Joe Bannister, and Laurence Ubong Williams in <i>The Watsons</i></sup>
Grace Molony, Joe Bannister, and Laurence Ubong Williams in The Watsons Manuel Harlan

The London premiere of Olivier Award winner Laura Wade’s The Watsons runs September 20–November 16 at the Menier Chocolate Factory. The production played to critical acclaim at Chichester Festival Theatre in 2018.

Samuel West directs original cast members Sam Alexander as Robert Watson, Sally Bankes as Nanny, Joe Bannister as Lord Osborne, Jane Booker as Lady Osborne, Elaine Claxton as Mrs. Edwards, Tim Delap as Mr. Howard, Sophie Duval as Mrs. Robert, Louise Ford as Laura, John Wilson Goddard as Mr. Watson, Grace Molony as Emma Watson, Elander Moore as Bertie, Paksie Vernon as Elizabeth Watson, Cat White as Miss Osborne, and Laurence Ubong Williams as Tom Musgrave. They are joined by Rhianna McGreevy as Margaret Watson, with Isaac Forward, Sonny Fowler, and Teddy Probets sharing the role of Charles Howard.

The London bow will officially open September 30.

Based on her incomplete novel, the play explores the legacy of Jane Austen and asks: What can characters do when their author abandons them?

The production also has set and costumes by Ben Stones, lighting design by Richard Howell, sound design by Gregory Clarke, music by Isobel Waller-Bridge, and movement by Mike Ashcroft. Casting is by Charlotte Sutton.

(Updated September 20, 2020)

