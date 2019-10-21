London Run of Mike Bartlett’s Snowflake Finds Its Cast

London News   London Run of Mike Bartlett’s Snowflake Finds Its Cast
By Olivia Clement
Oct 21, 2019
 
The Kiln Theatre production will star Ellen Robertson, Elliot Levy, and Amber James.
Elliot Levy and Ellen Robertson will reprise their roles as Andy and Maya, respectively, in the Kiln Theatre's production of Snowflake by Mike Bartlett. The two reprise their roles from the original run at Old Fire Station in Oxford and will be joined for the London premiere by Amber James.

Snowflake, directed by Clare Lizzimore, will open December 16 with previews beginning December 10.

Snowflake is the story of Andy and Maya. Andy’s 43; he loves nostalgic TV and pints down the pub. His daughter Maya is 21; she left home three years ago and hasn’t spoken to him since. This Christmas, Andy knows she’s coming back—Maya knows she’s not.

The production is designed by Jeremy Herbert with lighting design by Jessica Hung Han Yun, sound design by Elena Peña, and additional casting by Amy Ball.

