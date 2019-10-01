London's Park Theatre to Present World Premiere of Olivia Olsen's Stray Dogs

The play about celebrated poet Anna Akhmatova will begin performances in November.

Olivia Olsen’s Stray Dogs will hold its world premiere at Park Theatre in London. The play follows Russian poet Anna Akhmatova after her husband’s death in Stalin’s purges. When her son is sent to a gulag, Akhmatova must choose between her family, her art, and her country.

Robin Herford directs the play, in which Olsen herself will star as Anna Akhmatova alongside Ben Porter as Isaiah Berlin and Ian Redford as Joseph Stalin. Harry Johnson provides sound design, with addition creatives to be announced at a later date.

Performances begin November 13 ahead of a November 15 opening, with a run scheduled through December 7.

Dead Letter Perfect presents Stray Dogs in association with Park Theatre.