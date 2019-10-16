London’s The Play That Goes Wrong to Welcome New Cast

toggle menu
toggle search form
London News   London’s The Play That Goes Wrong to Welcome New Cast
By Olivia Clement
Oct 16, 2019
Buy Tickets to The Play That Goes Wrong
 
The Olivier Award-winning production in the West End continues at the Duchess Theatre.
The cast of The<i> Play That Goes Wrong </i>in London
The cast of The Play That Goes Wrong in London Alastair Muir

A new cast will begin performances November 5 in the London production of Mischief Theatre's Olivier-winning The Play That Goes Wrong at the Duchess Theatre.

David Kirkbride will play Robert, Ross Green will play Chris, Ciara Morris will play Annie, Milo Clarke will play Max, Michael Keane will play Dennis, Blayar Benn will play Trevor, Elan James will play Jonathan, and Ellie Morris will play Sandra.

The understudies will be Tom Bulpett, Oliver Clayton, Leah Penston, Antonia Salib, and Jack Michael Stacey.

READ: How The Play That Goes Wrong Defied All Odds to Become Broadway’s Longest-Running Play

Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong introduces The Cornley University Drama Society, who are attempting to put on a 1920’s murder mystery, but everything that can go wrong does, as the accident-prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

The production is directed by Mark Bell, with set designs by Nigel Hook, lighting by Ric Mountjoy, sound design by Andy Johnson, and costumes by Roberto Surace.

The Play That Goes Wrong is produced in the West End by Kenny Wax Ltd. and Stage Presence Ltd. The Broadway production closed at the Lyceum Theatre earlier this year before transferring to Off-Broadway's New World Stages, where performances continue.

Production Photos: The Play That Goes Wrong Off-Broadway

Production Photos: The Play That Goes Wrong Off-Broadway

12 PHOTOS
The Play That Goes Wrong_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_HR
Ryan Vincent Anderson Jeremy Daniel
The Play That Goes Wrong_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_HR
Bianca Horn Jeremy Daniel
The Play That Goes Wrong_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_HR
The Cast of The Play That Goes Wrong Jeremy Daniel
The Play That Goes Wrong_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_HR
Matt Walker and Ashley Reyes Jeremy Daniel
The Play That Goes Wrong_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_HR
Brent Bateman, Chris Lanceley, Bianca Horn, Ryan Vincent Anderson, and Ashley Reyes Jeremy Daniel
The Play That Goes Wrong_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_HR
Bianca Horn and Bartley Booz Jeremy Daniel
The Play That Goes Wrong_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_HR
The Cast of The Play That Goes Wrong Jeremy Daniel
The Play That Goes Wrong_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_HR
Brent Bateman, Chris Lanceley, and Bartley Booz Jeremy Daniel
The Play That Goes Wrong_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_HR
Bartley Booz, Brent Bateman, Matt Walker, Chris Lanceley and Ashley Reyes Jeremy Daniel
The Play That Goes Wrong_Off Broadway_Production Photos_2019_HR
Brent Bateman, Chris Lanceley, Bartley Booz, Ashley Reyes, and Matt Walker Jeremy Daniel
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!