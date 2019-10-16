London’s The Play That Goes Wrong to Welcome New Cast

The Olivier Award-winning production in the West End continues at the Duchess Theatre.

A new cast will begin performances November 5 in the London production of Mischief Theatre's Olivier-winning The Play That Goes Wrong at the Duchess Theatre.

David Kirkbride will play Robert, Ross Green will play Chris, Ciara Morris will play Annie, Milo Clarke will play Max, Michael Keane will play Dennis, Blayar Benn will play Trevor, Elan James will play Jonathan, and Ellie Morris will play Sandra.

The understudies will be Tom Bulpett, Oliver Clayton, Leah Penston, Antonia Salib, and Jack Michael Stacey.

Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong introduces The Cornley University Drama Society, who are attempting to put on a 1920’s murder mystery, but everything that can go wrong does, as the accident-prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

The production is directed by Mark Bell, with set designs by Nigel Hook, lighting by Ric Mountjoy, sound design by Andy Johnson, and costumes by Roberto Surace.

The Play That Goes Wrong is produced in the West End by Kenny Wax Ltd. and Stage Presence Ltd. The Broadway production closed at the Lyceum Theatre earlier this year before transferring to Off-Broadway's New World Stages, where performances continue.

