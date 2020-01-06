Longest-Running Shows on Broadway

See where today’s shows stand among the classics.

The list includes all Broadway shows that have run 1,000 or more performances as of January 5, 2020. All totals are for the original Broadway run, except where otherwise noted. Shows marked with an asterisk (*) are still running. Totals do not include preview performances.

* The Phantom of the Opera 13,294

* Chicago (1996 Revival) 9,618

* The Lion King 9,227

Cats 7,485

* Wicked 6,761

Les Misérables 6,680

A Chorus Line 6,137

Oh! Calcutta! (1976 Revival) 5,959

Mamma Mia! 5,758

Beauty and the Beast 5,461

Rent 5,123

Jersey Boys 4,642

Miss Saigon 4,092

* The Book of Mormon 3,674

42nd Street 3,486

Grease 3,388

Fiddler on the Roof 3,242

Life with Father 3,224

Tobacco Road 3,182

Hello, Dolly! 2,844

My Fair Lady 2,717

Hairspray 2,642

Mary Poppins 2,619

Avenue Q 2,534

Kinky Boots 2,507

The Producers 2,502

* Aladdin 2,431

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical 2,416

Cabaret (1998 Revival) 2,377

Annie 2,377

Man of La Mancha 2,328

Rock of Ages 2,328

Abie's Irish Rose 2,327

Oklahoma! 2,212

Smokey Joe's Cafe 2,036

Pippin 1,944

South Pacific 1,925

The Magic Show 1,920

Aida 1,852

* Hamilton 1,844

Gemini 1,819

Deathtrap 1,793

Harvey 1,775

Dancin' 1,774

La Cage aux Folles 1,761

Hair 1,750

The Wiz 1,672

Born Yesterday 1,642

Crazy For You 1,622

Ain't Misbehavin’ 1,604

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas 1,584

Monty Python's Spamalot 1,575

Mary, Mary 1,572

Evita 1,567

The Voice of the Turtle 1,557

Matilda The Musical 1,554

Jekyll & Hyde 1,543

Waitress 1,537

Barefoot in the Park 1,532

42nd Street (2001 Revival) 1,524

Dreamgirls 1,521

Mame 1,508

Grease (1994 Revival) 1,505

Same Time, Next Year 1,453

Arsenic and Old Lace 1,444

The Sound of Music 1,443

Me and My Girl 1,420

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying 1,417

Hellzapoppin 1,404

The Music Man 1,375

Funny Girl 1,348

Mummenschanz 1,326

Oh! Calcutta! 1,316

Billy Elliot: The Musical 1,312

School of Rock – The Musical 1,309

Movin' Out 1,303

Brighton Beach Memoirs 1,299

Angel Street 1,295

Lightnin' 1,291

*Dear Evan Hansen 1,288

Promises, Promises 1,281

The King and I 1,246

Cactus Flower 1,234

Sleuth 1,222

Torch Song Trilogy 1,222

1776 1,217

Equus 1,209

Sugar Babies 1,208

Guys and Dolls 1,200

In the Heights 1,185

Amadeus 1,181

*Come From Away 1,176

Once 1,168

Memphis 1,166

Cabaret 1,165

Mister Roberts 1,157

Annie Get Your Gun 1,147

Guys and Dolls (1992 Revival) 1,143

The Seven Year Itch 1,141

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee 1,136

Bring in ‘da Noise, Bring in ‘da Funk 1,135

Butterflies Are Free 1,128

Pins and Needles 1,108

Plaza Suite 1,097

Fosse 1,093

They’re Playing Our Song 1,082

Kiss Me, Kate 1,077

Spider-Man Turn Off the Dark 1,066

Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope 1,065

The Pajama Game 1,063

Shenandoah 1,050

Annie Get Your Gun (1999 Revival) 1,045

The Teahouse of the August Moon 1,027

Les Misérables (2014 revival) 1,024

Damn Yankees 1,019

Grand Hotel 1,017

Contact 1,010

Never Too Late 1,007

Beatlemania 1,006

Big River 1,005

Newsies 1,004

These figures come from The Broadway League and The Otis Guernsey/Burns Mantle Theatre Yearbook: The Best Plays of 2000-2001, edited by Otis L. Guernsey Jr., as updated by Playbill. Broadway shows generally play eight performances a week, or about 416 performances per year.