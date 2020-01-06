Longest-Running Shows on Broadway

The list includes all Broadway shows that have run 1,000 or more performances as of January 5, 2020. All totals are for the original Broadway run, except where otherwise noted. Shows marked with an asterisk (*) are still running. Totals do not include preview performances.
* The Phantom of the Opera 13,294
* Chicago (1996 Revival) 9,618
* The Lion King 9,227
Cats 7,485
* Wicked 6,761
Les Misérables 6,680
A Chorus Line 6,137
Oh! Calcutta! (1976 Revival) 5,959
Mamma Mia! 5,758
Beauty and the Beast 5,461
Rent 5,123
Jersey Boys 4,642
Miss Saigon 4,092
* The Book of Mormon 3,674
42nd Street 3,486
Grease 3,388
Fiddler on the Roof 3,242
Life with Father 3,224
Tobacco Road 3,182
Hello, Dolly! 2,844
My Fair Lady 2,717
Hairspray 2,642
Mary Poppins 2,619
Avenue Q 2,534
Kinky Boots 2,507
The Producers 2,502
* Aladdin 2,431
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical 2,416
Cabaret (1998 Revival) 2,377
Annie 2,377
Man of La Mancha 2,328
Rock of Ages 2,328
Abie's Irish Rose 2,327
Oklahoma! 2,212
Smokey Joe's Cafe 2,036
Pippin 1,944
South Pacific 1,925
The Magic Show 1,920
Aida 1,852
* Hamilton 1,844
Gemini 1,819
Deathtrap 1,793
Harvey 1,775
Dancin' 1,774
La Cage aux Folles 1,761
Hair 1,750
The Wiz 1,672
Born Yesterday 1,642
Crazy For You 1,622
Ain't Misbehavin’ 1,604
The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas 1,584
Monty Python's Spamalot 1,575
Mary, Mary 1,572
Evita 1,567
The Voice of the Turtle 1,557
Matilda The Musical 1,554
Jekyll & Hyde 1,543
Waitress 1,537
Barefoot in the Park 1,532
42nd Street (2001 Revival) 1,524
Dreamgirls 1,521
Mame 1,508
Grease (1994 Revival) 1,505
Same Time, Next Year 1,453
Arsenic and Old Lace 1,444
The Sound of Music 1,443
Me and My Girl 1,420
How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying 1,417
Hellzapoppin 1,404
The Music Man 1,375
Funny Girl 1,348
Mummenschanz 1,326
Oh! Calcutta! 1,316
Billy Elliot: The Musical 1,312
School of Rock – The Musical 1,309
Movin' Out 1,303
Brighton Beach Memoirs 1,299
Angel Street 1,295
Lightnin' 1,291
*Dear Evan Hansen 1,288
Promises, Promises 1,281
The King and I 1,246
Cactus Flower 1,234
Sleuth 1,222
Torch Song Trilogy 1,222
1776 1,217
Equus 1,209
Sugar Babies 1,208
Guys and Dolls 1,200
In the Heights 1,185
Amadeus 1,181
*Come From Away 1,176
Once 1,168
Memphis 1,166
Cabaret 1,165
Mister Roberts 1,157
Annie Get Your Gun 1,147
Guys and Dolls (1992 Revival) 1,143
The Seven Year Itch 1,141
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee 1,136
Bring in ‘da Noise, Bring in ‘da Funk 1,135
Butterflies Are Free 1,128
Pins and Needles 1,108
Plaza Suite 1,097
Fosse 1,093
They’re Playing Our Song 1,082
Kiss Me, Kate 1,077
Spider-Man Turn Off the Dark 1,066
Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope 1,065
The Pajama Game 1,063
Shenandoah 1,050
Annie Get Your Gun (1999 Revival) 1,045
The Teahouse of the August Moon 1,027
Les Misérables (2014 revival) 1,024
Damn Yankees 1,019
Grand Hotel 1,017
Contact 1,010
Never Too Late 1,007
Beatlemania 1,006
Big River 1,005
Newsies 1,004
These figures come from The Broadway League and The Otis Guernsey/Burns Mantle Theatre Yearbook: The Best Plays of 2000-2001, edited by Otis L. Guernsey Jr., as updated by Playbill. Broadway shows generally play eight performances a week, or about 416 performances per year.