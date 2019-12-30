Look Back at 71 Years of Kiss Me, Kate on Broadway

Photo Features   Look Back at 71 Years of Kiss Me, Kate on Broadway
By Marc J. Franklin
Dec 30, 2019
 
The original production of the classic musical opened at the New Century Theatre December 30, 1948.
Patricia Morison, Alfred Drake, Lisa Kirk, and Harold Lang in Kiss Me, Kate.
Patricia Morison, Alfred Drake, Lisa Kirk, and Harold Lang in Kiss Me, Kate

The original production of Cole Porter’s Kiss Me, Kate opened at the New Century Theatre December 30, 1948. Starring Alfred Drake and Patricia Morison, the production would go on to play 1,077 performances—and win the first Best Musical Tony Award—before closing on July 28, 1951.

With a book by Bella and Sam Spewack, Kiss Me, Kate tells the story of two divorced and flamboyantly egocentric performers, who find themselves starring opposite each other in a musical version of Taming of the Shrew.

21 PHOTOS
Kiss Me, Kate Playbill - Jan 1949
Kiss Me, Kate, 1948
Patricia Morison, Alfred Drake, Lisa Kirk, and Harold Lang in Kiss Me, Kate.
Patricia Morison, Alfred Drake, Lisa Kirk, and Harold Lang in Kiss Me, Kate
Kiss Me, Kate Playbill - Opening Night
Kiss Me, Kate, 1999
in <i>Kiss Me, Kate</i>
Marin Mazzie in Kiss Me, Kate Joan Marcus
Amy Spanger, Michael Berresse, Marin Mazzie, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and cast of <i>Kiss Me, Kate</i>
Amy Spanger, Michael Berresse, Marin Mazzie, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and cast of Kiss Me, Kate Joan Marcus
Brian Stokes Mitchell in<i> Kiss Me, Kate</i>
Brian Stokes Mitchell in Kiss Me, Kate Joan Marcus
Marin Mazzie and Brian Stokes Mitchell in <i>Kiss Me, Kate</i>, 1999
Marin Mazzie and Brian Stokes Mitchell in Kiss Me, Kate Joan Marcus
Marin Mazzie and Brian Stokes Mitchell in <i>Kiss Me, Kate</i>
Marin Mazzie and Brian Stokes Mitchell in Kiss Me, Kate
<i>Kiss Me, Kate</i> Playbill - Opening Night
Kiss Me, Kate, 2019
Kiss Me Kate_Broadway_Roundabout Theatre Company_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Kelli O'Hara and Cast Joan Marcus
Share

The musical would return to Broadway in 1999 in a Michael Blakemore-helmed production featuring choreography by Kathleen Marshall. The revival, starring Marin Mazzie and Brian Stokes Mitchell, garnered 12 Tony nominations, winning five, including Best Actor in a Musical for Mitchell and Best Revival of a Musical.

Following a sold-out benefit concert reading, Kiss Me, Kate returned to Broadway at Studio 54, playing a limited engagement from February 14 through June 30, 2019. The Roundabout Theatre Company revival, directed by Scott Ellis with choreography by Warren Carlyle, starred Kelli O’Hara and Will Chase as Lilli Vanessi and Fred Graham. The revival earned four Tony nominations including Best Revival of a Musical and Best Actress in a Musical for O’Hara’s performance.

