Look Back at Gwen Verdon, Victor Garber, Faith Prince, and More at the 1989 Broadway Flea Market

2019 marks the 30th anniversary of the 1989 benefit, which raised $52,000 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction will return for its 33rd year September 22, packing Shubert Alley with Broadway stars and theatre fans in an all-day celebration to raise funds for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. To celebrate, take a look back at these vintage photos from the 1989 Broadway Flea Market. The benefit's 1989 iteration featured stars Gwen Verdon, Victor Garber, Faith Prince, Joyce Van Patten, B.D. Wong, Beth Fowler, Kathy Najimy, and more. That year (the market's third, after its initial launch in 1987) raised a total of $52,000—approximately $108,415 in today's money. In the 30 years since, the market's proceeds have increased considerably: 2018 brought in a total of $906,825, with 2017 clocking in as the market's most lucrative to date at $1,023,309. READ: More Than 50 Stars Set for 2019 Broadway Flea Market Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 Broadway Cares has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Flip through photos from 1989 Broadway Flea Market below:

