Look Back at Gwen Verdon, Victor Garber, Faith Prince, and More at the 1989 Broadway Flea Market

By Nathan Skethway
Sep 20, 2019
 
2019 marks the 30th anniversary of the 1989 benefit, which raised $52,000 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
Gwen Verdon, Victor Garber, and Faith Prince
Gwen Verdon, Victor Garber, and Faith Prince Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction will return for its 33rd year September 22, packing Shubert Alley with Broadway stars and theatre fans in an all-day celebration to raise funds for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. To celebrate, take a look back at these vintage photos from the 1989 Broadway Flea Market.

The benefit's 1989 iteration featured stars Gwen Verdon, Victor Garber, Faith Prince, Joyce Van Patten, B.D. Wong, Beth Fowler, Kathy Najimy, and more. That year (the market's third, after its initial launch in 1987) raised a total of $52,000—approximately $108,415 in today's money. In the 30 years since, the market's proceeds have increased considerably: 2018 brought in a total of $906,825, with 2017 clocking in as the market's most lucrative to date at $1,023,309.

READ: More Than 50 Stars Set for 2019 Broadway Flea Market

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 Broadway Cares has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.
Flip through photos from 1989 Broadway Flea Market below:

Look Back at Gwen Verdon, Victor Garber, and More at the 1989 Broadway Flea Market

Look Back at Gwen Verdon, Victor Garber, and More at the 1989 Broadway Flea Market

20 PHOTOS
Laurie Beechman
Laurie Beechman Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Kevin Conway
Kevin Conway Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Tovah Feldshuh
Tovah Feldshuh Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Beth Fowler holding an Easter Bonnett from Nunsense
Beth Fowler holding an Easter Bonnett from Nunsense Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Colleen Dewhurst
Colleen Dewhurst Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Victor Garber
Victor Garber Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Cris Groenendaal
Cris Groenendaal Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Marilyn Horne
Marilyn Horne Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Werner Klemperer
Werner Klemperer Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Werner Klemperer and Marilyn Horne
Werner Klemperer and Marilyn Horne Joseph Marzullo/WENN
