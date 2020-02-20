Look Back at Highlights From The Bridges of Madison County

The Jason Robert Brown-Marsha Norman musical, starring Kelli O'Hara and Steven Pasquale, opened on Broadway February 20, 2014.

Before she won a Tony Award for The King and I and before he reprised his Broadway performance in American Son on Netflix, Kelli O'Hara and Steven Pasquale shared the stage together in The Bridges of Madison County. The Jason Robert Brown musical, which officially opened at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre February 20, 2014, was directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher (Golden Boy, South Pacific, The Light in the Piazza) and featured a book by Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Marsha Norman (The Secret Garden, 'Night Mother).

Watch highlights from the production above.

The cast also included Tony nominee Hunter Foster, Derek Klena (Anastasia) and Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom), as well as The cast is completed by Whitney Bashor, Jennifer Allen, Ephie Aardema, Katie Klaus, Luke Marinkovich, Aaron Ramey, Dan Sharkey, Tim Wright, Jessica Vosk, Charlie Franklin, and Kevin Kern.

The romantic musical centered on a brief, four-day love affair between a National Geographic photographer and an Italian-American housewife in 1965 Iowa. Clint Eastwood and Meryl Streep starred in the 1995 film adaptation.

The creative team included Michael Yeargan (scenic design), Donald Holder (lighting design), Catherine Zuber (costume design), Jon Weston (sound design), Deborah Hecht (dialect coach) and Thomas Murray (music director).

