Look Back at Highlights From The Bridges of Madison County

toggle menu
toggle search form
From the Archives   Look Back at Highlights From The Bridges of Madison County
By Playbill Staff
Feb 20, 2020
 
The Jason Robert Brown-Marsha Norman musical, starring Kelli O'Hara and Steven Pasquale, opened on Broadway February 20, 2014.

Before she won a Tony Award for The King and I and before he reprised his Broadway performance in American Son on Netflix, Kelli O'Hara and Steven Pasquale shared the stage together in The Bridges of Madison County. The Jason Robert Brown musical, which officially opened at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre February 20, 2014, was directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher (Golden Boy, South Pacific, The Light in the Piazza) and featured a book by Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Marsha Norman (The Secret Garden, 'Night Mother).

Watch highlights from the production above.

The cast also included Tony nominee Hunter Foster, Derek Klena (Anastasia) and Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom), as well as The cast is completed by Whitney Bashor, Jennifer Allen, Ephie Aardema, Katie Klaus, Luke Marinkovich, Aaron Ramey, Dan Sharkey, Tim Wright, Jessica Vosk, Charlie Franklin, and Kevin Kern.

The romantic musical centered on a brief, four-day love affair between a National Geographic photographer and an Italian-American housewife in 1965 Iowa. Clint Eastwood and Meryl Streep starred in the 1995 film adaptation.

The creative team included Michael Yeargan (scenic design), Donald Holder (lighting design), Catherine Zuber (costume design), Jon Weston (sound design), Deborah Hecht (dialect coach) and Thomas Murray (music director).

Production Photos: Broadway's The Bridges of Madison County

Production Photos: Broadway's The Bridges of Madison County

20 PHOTOS
Steven Pasquale
Steven Pasquale Joan Marcus
Kelli O’Hara in <i>The Bridges of Madison County</i>
Kelli O’Hara in The Bridges of Madison County Joan Marcus
Kelli O’Hara and Steven Pasquale in <i>The Bridges of Madison County</i>
Kelli O’Hara and Steven Pasquale in The Bridges of Madison County Joan Marcus
Kelli O’Hara and Steven Pasquale
Kelli O’Hara and Steven Pasquale Joan Marcus
Kelli O’Hara and Steven Pasquale
Kelli O’Hara and Steven Pasquale Joan Marcus
Steven Pasquale
Steven Pasquale Joan Marcus
Caitlin Kinnunen and Hunter Foster
Caitlin Kinnunen and Hunter Foster Joan Marcus
Kelli O’Hara and Steven Pasquale
Kelli O’Hara and Steven Pasquale Joan Marcus
Kelli O’Hara and Cass Morgan in <i>The Bridges of Madison County</i>
Kelli O’Hara and Cass Morgan in The Bridges of Madison County Joan Marcus
Derek Klena and Kelli O’Hara
Derek Klena and Kelli O’Hara Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!