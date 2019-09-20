Look Back at Jennifer Laura Thompson, Nancy Opel, and More in Urinetown on Broadway

The show opened at Henry Miller’s Theatre September 20, 2001.

Greg Kotis and Mark Hollman's Urinetown opened on Broadway September 20, 2001, having worked its way up from the Fringe Festival to Off-Broadway to Broadway.

Having postponed its planned September 13 opening in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the oddly titled and themed musical went on to win 2002 Tony Awards for Best Original Score, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Direction of a Musical (John Rando).

