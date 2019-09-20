Look Back at Jennifer Laura Thompson, Nancy Opel, and More in Urinetown on Broadway

Archival Photos   Look Back at Jennifer Laura Thompson, Nancy Opel, and More in Urinetown on Broadway
By Hannah Vine
Sep 20, 2019
 
The show opened at Henry Miller’s Theatre September 20, 2001.
Hunter Foster and Jennifer Laura Thompson Joan Marcus

Greg Kotis and Mark Hollman's Urinetown opened on Broadway September 20, 2001, having worked its way up from the Fringe Festival to Off-Broadway to Broadway.

Having postponed its planned September 13 opening in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the oddly titled and themed musical went on to win 2002 Tony Awards for Best Original Score, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Direction of a Musical (John Rando).

Flip through photos of the show below:

Look Back at Jennifer Laura Thompson, Nancy Opel, and More in Urinetown on Broadway

The show opened at Henry Miller’s Theatre on September 20, 2001.

Hunter Foster and Jennifer Laura Thompson Joan Marcus
Jeff McCarthy and Spencer Kayden
Jeff McCarthy and Spencer Kayden Joan Marcus
Jennifer Laura Thompson and Hunter Foster
Jennifer Laura Thompson and Hunter Foster Joan Marcus
Hunter Foster and the company
Hunter Foster and the company Joan Marcus
John Cullum and the company
John Cullum and the company Joan Marcus
Nancy Opel, Jennifer Laura Thompson, and cast Joan Marcus
Urinetown_Broadway_Production_Photo_2001_%22+hope+tied+up_HR.jpg
Nancy Opel, Spencer Kayden, and Jennifer Laura Thompson Joan Marcus
Cast Joan Marcus
Jon Frazier and Rony Geva in Urinetown.
Jon Frazier and Rony Geva in Urinetown. Joan Marcus
Nancy Opel, Hunter Foster, and cast Joan Marcus
