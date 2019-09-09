Look Back at Michelle Williams in Cabaret on Broadway

Photos   Look Back at Michelle Williams in Cabaret on Broadway
By Nathan Skethway
Sep 09, 2019
 
Recently nominated for an Emmy Award for FX's limited series Fosse/Verdon, Williams celebrates her birthday September 9.

September 9 marks the birthday of stage and screen star Michelle Williams, most recently seen as legendary dancer Gwen Verdon opposite Sam Rockwell's Bob Fosse in the FX limited series Fosse/Verdon. To celebrate, we're taking a look back at Williams' performance as Sally Bowles in Roundabout Theatre Company's 2014 remount of Cabaret.

The production was originally staged by Tony-winning director Sam Mendes at London's Donmar Warehouse before transferring to Broadway in 1998, starring Natasha Richardson as Sally and Alan Cumming as the Emcee. Roundabout revived Mendes' production, complete with its original choreography and co-direction by Oscar and Tony nominee Rob Marshall, at Studio 54 in 2014, with Cumming reprising his role and Williams joining the production as Bowles. She would go on to be succeeded in the role by Emma Stone and Sienna Miller before the production's closing in March 2015.

Flip through photos of Williams in the production below:

Look Back at Broadway's Cabaret, Starring Alan Cumming and Michelle Williams

The Kit Kat Band
The Kit Kat Band Joan Marcus
Bill Heck, Michelle Williams, Danny Burstein and Linda Emond
Bill Heck, Michelle Williams, Danny Burstein and Linda Emond Joan Marcus
Danny Burstein, Linda Emond and Alan Cumming
Danny Burstein, Linda Emond and Alan Cumming Joan Marcus
Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams Joan Marcus
Michelle Williams with Kristen Olnes, Kaleigh Cronin, Gayle Rankin and Andrea Goss
Michelle Williams with Kristen Olnes, Kaleigh Cronin, Gayle Rankin and Andrea Goss Joan Marcus
Alan Cumming and cast
Alan Cumming and cast Joan Marcus
Michelle Williams, Alan Cumming and cast
Michelle Williams, Alan Cumming and cast Joan Marcus
