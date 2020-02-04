Look Back at Rent on Broadway in Honor of Jonathan Larson

The Pulitzer Prize-winning composer was born February 4, 1960.

Tony Award winner Jonathan Larson was born February 4, 1960. Larson is most known for his Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Rent, which opened on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre April 29, 1996. The production, directed by Michael Greif, played over 5,000 performances, running for 12 years before closing on September 7, 2008. The production would go on to be nominated for 10 Tony Awards, earning five wins including Best Musical.

The cast included Gilles Chiasson, Taye Diggs, Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Rodney Hicks, Kristen Lee Kelly, Jesse L. Martin, Idina Menzel, Aiko Nakasone, Timothy Britten Parker, Adam Pascal, Anthony Rapp, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gwen Stewart, Byron Utley, and Fredi Walker.

Flip through photos of the production below:



Photos: Look Back at Rent on Broadway Photos: Look Back at Rent on Broadway 33 PHOTOS

The production featured choreography by Marlies Yearby, scenic design by Paul Clay, costume design by Angela Wendt, lighting design by Blake Burba, and sound design by Kurt Fischer.

Larson's other musical, tick, tick... BOOM! (which premiered after his death) will receive the film treatment via Netflix. Directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and written by Dear Evan Hansen's Steven Levenson, the adaptation will star Andrew Garfield.