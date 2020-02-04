Look Back at Rent on Broadway in Honor of Jonathan Larson

By Marc J. Franklin
Feb 04, 2020
 
The Pulitzer Prize-winning composer was born February 4, 1960.
Jonathan Larson
Jonathan Larson

Tony Award winner Jonathan Larson was born February 4, 1960. Larson is most known for his Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Rent, which opened on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre April 29, 1996. The production, directed by Michael Greif, played over 5,000 performances, running for 12 years before closing on September 7, 2008. The production would go on to be nominated for 10 Tony Awards, earning five wins including Best Musical.

The cast included Gilles Chiasson, Taye Diggs, Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Rodney Hicks, Kristen Lee Kelly, Jesse L. Martin, Idina Menzel, Aiko Nakasone, Timothy Britten Parker, Adam Pascal, Anthony Rapp, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gwen Stewart, Byron Utley, and Fredi Walker.

Flip through photos of the production below:

33 PHOTOS
Wilson Jermaine Heredia and Jesse L. Martin
Wilson Jermaine Heredia and Jesse L. Martin Joan Marcus
Adam Pascal and Daphne Rubin-Vega
Adam Pascal and Daphne Rubin-Vega Joan Marcus
Rodney Hicks, Byron Utley, Kristen Lee Kelly, Gwen Stewart and Timothy Britten Parker
Rodney Hicks, Byron Utley, Kristen Lee Kelly, Gwen Stewart and Timothy Britten Parker Joan Marcus
Original Broadway Cast
Original Broadway Cast Joan Marcus
Fredi Walker, Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Idina Menzel and Jesse L. Martin
Fredi Walker, Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Idina Menzel and Jesse L. Martin Joan Marcus
Idina Menzel and Fredi Walker
Idina Menzel and Fredi Walker Joan Marcus
Jesse L. Martin, Anthony Rapp and Taye Diggs
Jesse L. Martin, Anthony Rapp and Taye Diggs Joan Marcus
Anthony Rapp and Adam Pascal
Anthony Rapp and Adam Pascal Joan Marcus
Anthony Rapp
Anthony Rapp Joan Marcus
Daphne Rubin-Vega
Daphne Rubin-Vega Joan Marcus
The production featured choreography by Marlies Yearby, scenic design by Paul Clay, costume design by Angela Wendt, lighting design by Blake Burba, and sound design by Kurt Fischer.

Larson's other musical, tick, tick... BOOM! (which premiered after his death) will receive the film treatment via Netflix. Directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and written by Dear Evan Hansen's Steven Levenson, the adaptation will star Andrew Garfield.

